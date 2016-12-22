The baby Jesus and refugees

One of the many traditions leading up to Christmas is a blessing of baby Jesus figurines. This tradition often takes place on the third Sunday of Advent. In Italy, the ritual is known as the blessing of the “Bambinelli” or baby Jesus.

Children flock to St. Peter’s Square with their families for what is known as Bambinelli Sunday, bringing their figures of the Christ Child from their family’s Nativity set. Then, at the noon Angelus, the pope blesses the children and their figurines.

This year, Pope Francis offered the blessing and told the crowd that Nativity sets are signs of joy that are a call “to welcome the Lord who always knocks at our door, the doors of our hearts, to draw near to us.” He also reminded the children and their parents to recognize the Lord’s footsteps “in those of our brothers and sisters passing by, especially the weakest and the neediest.”

Doesn’t it seem that baby Jesus and all of the Nativity figurines, along with the footsteps to which Pope Francis alludes, bring to mind refugees a half a world away?

When we peer into the eyes of baby Jesus, it’s not a stretch to see the faces of children devastated by the unimaginable chaos taking place in Syria. Who can forget 3-year-old Alan Kurdi, the Syrian boy whose body was discovered washed ashore on a Turkish beach in 2015?

What about the face of Omran Daqneesh? He is the 5-year-old boy who was injured in an airstrike in the Syrian city of Aleppo last August. Footage of Omran, inside of an ambulance, face covered with blood, dust and debris, was broadcast on television worldwide.

Alan and Omran, and countless other children caught in senseless violence, capture what the Holy Family might look like if the first Christmas happened today. Do we recognize their footsteps?

In the city of Hudson, located in the Diocese of Superior, members of St. Patrick Parish are being asked to hear the footsteps.

Last August, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops asked St. Patrick Parish to sponsor 21 Syrian refugees, according to the Superior Catholic Herald. The four families and one adult female, currently living in a refugee camp in Turkey, are seeking relocation to Hudson because they have a relative living there. The refugees will be resettled by next May or June.

Fr. John Gerritts, pastor of St. Patrick Parish, is leading his parish through a discernment process, gauging how the church should respond. “The parish would be responsible for case management and helping them access local services as needed,” reported the Catholic Herald.

It has been an educational experience, with the parish website adding a section on Syrian refugees. The parish has been asked to pray, fast, become educated, speak with charity about refugees and “nurture stewardship.” Fr. Gerritts even wrote a letter to Pope Francis on Sept. 18, sharing his concerns and seeking the Holy Father’s guidance.

“There are days when I wish I had never received this call from our bishops’ conference,” he wrote. “This is part of a new resettlement program in our country and we are one of the first parishes called to be engaged at this time in this type of activity. As this tugs at my heart, I humbly beg for your prayers, that I may lead well and our community may speak about this issue with charity toward one another.”

This Christmas, visit your family’s Nativity set (or maybe one at your church) and stare into the eyes of the Christ Child. Offer a prayer for all refugees, especially those in Syria. Pray also for St. Patrick Parish as they seek to recognize the Lord’s footsteps “in those of our brothers and sisters passing by.”