At campus visit, Bishop Ricken shares campus ministry tale

GREEN BAY — When Bishop David Ricken was a young priest in the Diocese of Pueblo, Colo., Catholic campus ministry at the University of Southern Colorado (now Colorado State University-Pueblo) was among his assignments.

Looking back, he can only shake his head and laugh about the telling nickname his band of students earned.

“I had a wild group,” he said. “They called them ‘Ricken’s Rowdies.’ We got in trouble a couple times. Some kid put his shoe through the window. We had all kinds of problems.”

Last week, Bishop Ricken was once again a part of Catholic campus ministry when he presented “My Journey to Discipleship” as the final speaker of a “Discipleship Series” offered by the Newman Club at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Bishop Ricken has called Catholics in the Diocese of Green Bay to become missionary disciples. He shared the story of how he entered into a relationship with Jesus Christ at the gathering of students, members of “Cathedral and St. John’s Young Adults” group and other guests in attendance.

The bishop traces his vocation back to the first grade when he saw a new priest walk down the stairs to give Communion to the people. It hit him at that moment that he wanted to become a priest.

“I questioned it later on,” he said. “You had to go away to high school seminary if you wanted to be a priest. It was called prep school and it was 120 miles away. I had to leave home when I was 13 years old.”

Bishop Ricken spoke about how he was captivated by a comic book about St. Francis of Assisi and how he thought he was facing death as a sophomore due to a large number of similarities with a seminarian who had died years earlier. He even sought out his spiritual director for a general confession. During prayer in the chapel, he began thinking about St. Francis.

“All of a sudden, it was like a hologram appeared, a vision. It was Francis,” he explained. “It was very real in a way and not real in another. I thought ‘What is going on?’”

St. Francis told him that if he had been the only person who had ever lived Jesus still would have done the things he did.

“It is as real to me (today) as in 1968,” he said. “I was sobbing. I didn’t tell this story for 40 years. I just said, ‘Lord, I’m yours.’ I just gave myself. It changed me inside out. I had all this formation and Catholic education, but I didn’t understand that Jesus was real. I changed that day in October of 1968. I have been living my whole spiritual life out of that experience.”

Bishop Ricken also discussed his year (between college seminary and theology) spent at a Trappist monastery to learn how to pray and meditate. He offered guidance for those seeking a deeper relationship with the Lord.

“Discipleship is a process, it’s ongoing,” he said. “You can only be truly happy and joyful if you are connected to God because God is love. If you push God out, you push out love.”

Bishop Ricken read a reflection, “Who is Jesus in me?,” by St. Teresa of Calcutta. He also took questions, including a request for advice about how to explain the faith to others at a public university.

“If you can communicate to the person that you care about them, you can lead them to the truth,” he said. “Don’t make it about ideas. You should approach them with love and unconditional acceptance.”

Previous speakers who shared discipleship stories as part of the series included Fr. Scott Valentyn, priest celebrant for UW-Green Bay Catholic Campus Ministry and parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish, Howard, and David Mueller who spoke about Dorothy Day. Franciscan Sr. Laura Zelten, campus minister, said that she hopes to bring in speakers again for the second semester, but will let the students decide the format.

“You have to culture a life of prayer. You can’t have a relationship with God without a life of prayer,” said Sr. Laura. “Here at UWGB, that has impressed me probably the most. Our students really show that they have a deep, growing prayer life.”

Heather Roberts, a student from St. Mary Parish, Florence, was struck by Bishop Ricken’s story from the first grade. While in the first or second grade, she heard a voice at Mass telling her that her name would be Veronica.

“I had no idea what that meant,” she said. “I thought I was crazy. It stuck with me.”

Roberts, who serves as the music coordinator for Catholic Campus Ministry, chose Veronica as her confirmation name. She was confirmed by Bishop Ricken. “I cried so hard at confirmation,” she said. “I didn’t know why.”

Roberts is thankful for opportunities to see the bishop. He has celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass on campus, and she played the piano at this year’s confirmation Mass in Florence where he was the celebrant.

“It was very touching, very needed for me this week,” she said about his discipleship talk. “He has a wonderful sense of humor.”