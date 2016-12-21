Fr. David Parker, formerly of Pulaski, ordained to priesthood

ROME — Fr. David Parker, Jr., son of Deacon David, Sr., and Denise Parker of Pulaski, was ordained to the priesthood as a member of the Legionaires of Christ on Dec. 10.

Fr. Parker was one of 36 Legionaires ordained by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, at the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

Assisting in the Mass was Deacon David Parker, Sr., a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Pulaski. Both father and son were ordained to the diaconate last May by Bishop David Ricken.

More than 3,000 people, including the new priest’s mother, Denise, as well as other family members, friends, fellow seminarians and superiors attended the ordination rite in Rome.

Fr. Parker was born in Green Bay and moved with his family to Pulaski when he was 5 years old. He was introduced to the Legion when he was 12 by his aunt, Katherine Zeik, and cousin Matthew Zeik. Fr. Parker entered into the Legion candidacy in 2003.

Fr. Parker returned to Wisconsin this week and is celebrating numerous Masses of thanksgiving. These include:

— Dec. 22: National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, Champion, 2 p.m.

— Dec. 23: St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay, 8:30 a.m.

— Dec. 24: Monastery of the Holy Name of Jesus (Carmelite Monastery), Denmark, 7 a.m.

— Dec. 24: Assumption BVM Church, Pulaski, 10 p.m. (Midnight Mass)

— Dec. 25: Assumption BVM Church, Pulaski, 9 a.m. (concelebrated with Franciscan Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, pastor and main celebrant)

— Dec. 26: SS. Peter and Paul Church, Green Bay, 8 a.m.