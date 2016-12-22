These snow covered days and frigid temperatures are certainly doing their part to put us in the mood for the Christmas holidays. Advent is a time of deeper appreciation of the great lengths of love to which our Lord has gone to save us from a life of desperation.

Last spring, in The Compass, we provided a beautiful insert featuring the theme of the Love of the Merciful Father. God’s love is so comprehensive and his mercy so thoroughgoing, that his love has become one of us in everything but sin. The Word has become flesh and blood in everything but sin, in the person of Jesus Christ.

The fact that God the Father would choose a very young woman, (probably age 13 or 14) formed in a deep life of faith in the Jewish tradition and selected from the lowest caste of her own people, choosing to be born in the humblest of circumstances — this is living historical proof of the depth and breadth of that merciful love.

My prayer for all of you this Christmastime, both personally and as a family, is that you expand in your awareness of how much God loves each one of you and your family, his family, the church and all of humanity and creation. This little babe, wrapped in swaddling clothes, born in a manger, was the very Word God spoke in the beginning to create all of time and history. WOW!

May you meditate on these deep mysteries and have a Blessed Christmas Mass and a joyous Christmastime together in the days ahead!