Just for Kids 2016 Christmas Contest

As we approach Christmas, The Compass is sharing the winning essays and artwork from its 29th annual “Just for Kids” Christmas challenge on these pages.

This year, The Compass again paired with World Mission Services of the Green Bay Diocese to include “Just for Kids” art entries in the Missionary Childhood Association’s (MCA) National Christmas Card contest.

In total, The Compass received 237 entries: 113 essays and 124 works of art, from 42 classes in diocesan schools and parish religious education programs, as well as 15 individual entries.

Lourdes Academy (Seton and Cabrini) in Oshkosh had art participants from every class: kindergarten through grade 5.

The artwork winners from The Compass will be forwarded as entries to the national contest.

Twenty-four national MCA winners will be selected. Their art will be displayed at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., during Advent and Christmas 2017. Two grand prize winners will have their art reproduced as the official Christmas cards for the national director of the Pontifical Mission Society in the United States. MCA winners will be notified in April 2017.

This year’s Compass project contained both an art contest and an essay contest.

The art entries were to contain the Magi (Three Wise Men) with a Nativity theme. The essay entries were to reflect the following question: “What was so special about the Star of Bethlehem that made the Magi noticed it?” (What did it look like, what did it do); OR “What was it like to follow the Star of Bethlehem?”

Essays and art were reviewed by a committee of diocesan employees and winners were chosen in four age groups: grades pre-K to 2; grades 3-4; grades 5-6; grades 7-8.

Essays from Pre-K through Grade 2

Holy Cross Catholic School, Bay Settlement, Grade 2, Sr. Carolyn Zahringer

The STAR was so yellow. It was so magnificent. It was so sparkly. It flew through the sky. It got so much attention from the Magi Kings. They felt so excited, they decided to follow where it might lead. — Avery DeFrank

A star appeared in the sky that was no ordinary star. It was bigger and brighter than all the rest of the stars. The Magi decided to follow the star to see something surprising. The star led them to Jesus in Bethlehem. They were surprised to find Jesus in a stable. — Aaron Demeny

The star was so bright in the sky. The star flew across the sky and showed the Kings where to find baby Jesus. They were so excited to find Jesus. They brought him special gifts. — Jordyn Duquaine

The star showed the Kings the way! Yay! The star was brighter than all the rest. They knew that this star was special. — Paxton Hough

The star showed the Kings the way to Bethlehem. The star showed the Kings where to find Jesus. The star gave them the directions to follow. When they found Jesus they were surprised to see Baby Jesus. — Evelyn Peterson

The star showed the kings where to find the new baby king. The star shone brightly and showed them the way to Bethlehem. The kings brought gifts that sparkled like the star. — Brody Schleis

The star was a big glowing light, bigger than all the other stars in the sky. It was yellow with silver edges. The Magi knew something special was about to happen. They decided to follow the light and check it out. They followed it to Bethlehem and found Jesus. — Olivia VanEgeren

Holy Family Catholic School, Brillion, Grade 1, Laurie Wagner

It was fun to follow the Star of Bethlehem. The journey was a long one. The trip was scary because it was dark out. I got hungry and thirsty. It was an adventure. I missed my family but it was awesome seeing baby Jesus in Bethlehem. — Kalyie Eickert

It was cool to follow the Star of Bethlehem. I was thinking, “What is that bright thing in the sky?” It was very dark out. The trip was long and a little bit boring. I missed my family. Wow …baby Jesus was so tiny in the manger. — Dylan Skaletski

It was adventurous to follow the Star of Bethlehem. The trip was a little bit scary because it was so dark out. I got hungry and thirsty. The trip was long and sometimes boring. I did miss my family. It was great to meet baby Jesus in the manger in Bethlehem. — Jaxon Lisowe

It was fun to follow the Star of Bethlehem. The journey was a long one. It was very cold at night. The star was very bright and big. It was shining on us. I was wondering, “What is the star pointing to?” I missed my family. I met Jesus’ family at the manger in Bethlehem. — Garrison Jacques

It was a little bit scary following the Star of Bethlehem. The trip was scary because it was dark out. I got hungry and thirsty. It was cold at night. The trip was long and sometimes a bit boring. It WAS an adventure. I missed my family but was so happy to see baby Jesus in Bethlehem. — Deagan Schneider

It was scary following the Star of Bethlehem. The journey was a long one. It was cold at night. The sky was dark out but then I saw the star that was bright and big. It was very shiny, too. I was wondering, “What is the star pointing to?” I missed my family when I was gone. It was cool to finally meet baby Jesus in Bethlehem. — Taylor Ware

It was fun following the Star of Bethlehem. It was dark out except where the star was shining. The trip was a bit scary because it was dark at night. I was wondering, “What is the star pointing to?” I traveled far, far away. The trip was a long one and a little bit boring. I missed my family but was happy to see baby Jesus in Bethlehem. — Conrad Pakala

It was awesome to follow the Star of Bethlehem. I was wondering, “What is the star for and what is it pointing to?” It was dark and cold out at night. The journey was an adventure. I met baby Jesus in Bethlehem at the end of the trip. — Natalie Kiesow

It was fun to follow the Star of Bethlehem. The sky was dark and then a big, bright shining star appeared. I was wondering, “What is the star for. What is it pointing to?” The star was pointing to baby Jesus in Bethlehem. — Maris Delsman

It was a little scary following the Star of Bethlehem. The journey was a long one. I was tired because I sat on the camel all day and all night. The star at night was very bright and big. It was shining in the sky. I wondered, “What is the star pointing to?” Then I found baby Jesus in Bethlehem. — Brooklin Taddy

It was cool to follow the Star of Bethlehem. The trip was a little scary because it was dark out and I wasn’t with my family. I was cold at night. Following the star was an adventure but I missed my family. The star led me to Baby Jesus in Bethlehem. — Evelyn Surman

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Greenville, Grade 2, Mary Doverspike

One night I saw a star. It was twinkling in the night sky, a baby king was going to be born. Two Wise men and I were going to see the new king. It was a cold night the camels kept us warm. In the morning we continued our journey finally we got to their home, we saw baby Jesus! — Jack Holdren

What did the Star of Bethlehem look like? The star had a cross in the middle. The star was different than ever other star. The star was really big. The Wise Men thought that it meant there was going to be a new born king. The Wise Men didn’t get to see him until after his birthday. — Cassie Johnson

What’s the Star of Bethlehem? Scientists have been, and still are studying the Star of Bethlehem. Some say that the star of Bethlehem was several planets aligned. Others say that it is stars grouped together, or it could be a supernova. I think it’s an angel. But we don’t know for sure. We know Wise Men followed something special — Mallorie Werner

The star was special because it led the way to Jesus. It could have been an angel or a star that God specially made or Jupiter and Pluto. It looked like a gigantic shiny cross that was a star. Casper, Melchor and Balthazar were the king’s that followed it to Bethlehem to Jesus. — Nathan McHugh

Why was the Star of Bethlehem so special… because it led the Three Wise Men and me to Jesus then we gave Jesus gold, frankincense and myrrh. The Star of Bethlehem looked like a big light bulb in the sky. Walking through the desert being in the hot jungle wasn’t easy but was worth it to see beautiful baby Jesus. — Teresa Maria LaVoy

Most Precious Blood, New London, Grades PreK-2, Stephanie Tews

It is really hard to travel at night. I bet it was heavy to carry. God loves them! — Nathan Mueller, Grade 1

The star was big, bright, beautiful and magnificent. It was very hard for the Wise Men to travel. I like the story of Jesus. — Anna Kurszewski, Grade 2

I bet it was hard to travel at in the night without flashlights, in that time and without many food. Luckily the star saved the wise men and showed the way to baby Jesus. — Nica Schneider, Grade 2

Essays from Grades 3-4

The Star of Bethlehem made the Magi look at it because it was huge and bright. I had 4 points and 8 sides. I was yellow and really attracted people. If I followed the Star of Bethlehem I would fell magical and special. — Vivian Koski, age 8, St. Mary Catholic Schools, Neenah

Most Precious Blood, New London, Grades 3-4

The star was so bright the kings from the east saw the bright star so they followed it and they found Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus in the manger. Mary loved baby Jesus and so did Joseph. The three kings went past David’s town and then they went home to watch the sheep. Then they had a good life. — Mariah Muskevitsch, Grade 3

We Wise Men leave to follow the star. We pack books, cloaks, food and water. Then we get on our camels. We travel at night so we can see the star. We travel for two years. When we get to Jerusalem, we meet King Herod. We ask where the new King is. He says go south. Now we find Him. — Charles Sloma, Grade 3

The Wise Men were preparing for a journey traveling day and night following the North star which would make them have a new way of life. Some people think they got there two years later. Some believe that they got there a couple of days later. No matter how long it took, they did arrive in Bethlehem. — Ira Stein, Grade 4

I think it was hard to carry the food, water and other stuff the Wise men carried. I think it was very hard for the Wise men to see in the dark without some light. I think it was hard to travel in sandstorms and heat because the wise men would get too hot and get sand in their eyes. — Ben Meeks, Grade 3

It must have been hard to follow that magnificent star. It also must have been hard to pack or find enough food. The three Wise Men brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. That sounds like very fine gifts to me. — Joseph Kurszewski, Grade 3

The three Wise Men followed the star of Bethlehem. I think they traveled at night because, if It would be nice and cold for them at night. They traveled at day it might be too hot. They probably had to find a big tree with shade to sleep during the day. It was tiring because they brought fracinstine, gold and myrrh. — Alex Lutz, Grade 3

It was hard for the Wise Men to get there. They had to pack food and water. They had to feed their camels. They had to follow the star when it was night and day. They were lucky camels did not need water a lot. They had to take care of their camels a lot, like if wolves killed them. — Leiam Burton, Grade 3

If I went to Bethlehem I would bring Jesus cookies that I made with my grandma. I would bring a jug of water, because it is hot in Bethlehem. I would bring a whole basket of food and drinks. — Lily Faucher, Grade 3

I am guessing how it was like for the three Wise Men to follow the star of Bethlehem. The three Wise Men all meet at this small pillar and saw the star. They all said let’s follow the star and let’s hope there is something awesome. Let’s bring some frankincense, myrrh and gold so let’s go. Off they go. — Ava Peters, Grade 4

Holy Trinity School, Casco, Grades 3-4, Gail Waterstreet

It was cool to follow the star. It was cool to see Jesus’s star. And you could see Jesus for the first time. I can’t imagine what it was like. — Danica Gagne, Grade 3

It was bright and it was a long ride. The wise men were cold riding on camels at night. The night was so dark the only thing you could see was the star. All they could feel was there was someone telling them to follow it. And at the end it was like following a rainbow and finding the treasure. — Riley Westlund, Grade 3

The Magi knew the stars very well so they recognized the Star of Bethlehem. The Star of Bethlehem was bright and new. So they knew it meant a new king was born. It was tiring, hot, and dry for the Magi to follow the Star of Bethlehem. This is because they walked for six miles in the desert. — Max Machut, Grade 3

It was big and special. It was special because whenever a new star was in the sky a king was born so they followed it. — Colten Gagne, Grade 4

It was so bright that the wise men noticed that a king was born. It inspired them to travel to Jerusalem and so they brought gifts. After giving their gifts they got a warning not to go back to Hared. — Caleb Derenne, Grade 4

The Star of Bethlehem that the Magi noticed was gleaming and they knew that they had to follow it. King Herod considered himself to be the king of the Jews and was very Jealous. The Magi went on their way following the star. When the Magi found the Baby they knelt down and gave gifts to the new born King. — Emma Schraufnagel, Grade 4

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Grade 3, Mary Doverspike

I think the Star of Bethlehem would be amazing to see! You’d need to shade your eyes, it’d be so bright! It would be like 100 stars put together. The three Wise Men probably had to hold their eyes open to find the way to Jesus. Amazed about what they saw when the Wise Men got to Jesus in the stable they were so happy! — Emily Falbo

It was a cold winter night I was cold as an ice cube. I saw a big bright shining star. The prettiest star I’d ever seen! I went outside some other astronomers were there too. We walked for days and nights until we saw Him at his house. We gave him our gifts it was the most beautiful day ever. — Gavin Wiese

I think the Bethlehem Star looked like a blazing light in the sky. If I was alive then I would beg my mom to see it. It would twinkle in the sky like a shooting star. I wouldn’t be able to see because it would so blinding. If I saw it I would rush over to the new born baby. — Xavier Enriquez

Some People say “It’s just a star.” But it is more than just a star. It was an enormous blazing star! There’s a new king! Not just any king … Jesus! We followed the special star to find the king. Jesus twinkled like the Bethlehem star. Maybe the star was an Angel or planets. We may never know. — Annalise Kippenhan

The star looked like a golden cross, glowing like the sun, with sparkling diamonds, and sapphires both glittering in the night. It was blazing and flashing like a silent fire, beaming down above Bethlehem. Wise Men gazed at the star and followed the glittering star, it led the Wise Men to cute little baby Jesus. — Mason Jon Martin

The Star of Bethlehem. It was so special because it was really shiny. It was really fun to follow the star! It looked like a shiny sun. The people I walked with were Caspar, Melchior, and Balthazar. It was really fun seeing Jesus but then we had to leave so we would avoid seeing King Herod. — Bryce Hintz

There is one question that still remains… “What did the Star of Bethlehem look like?” The Star of Bethlehem looked like a bright star with a cross and other spikes. It shined like gleaming torches. The most special star was hovering over the most special baby ever. The star was almost as special as Jesus. — Ethan Long

I think that the star looked like a big beautiful yellow diamond sparkling in the sky. When one Wise Man saw the star he shouted “Look at that star!” One of the other ones said “I think Christ is here. Let’s follow it and see the little baby.” When they got there they prayed to Jesus. — Amy Longberg

What did the Star of Bethlehem look like? The Star of Bethlehem looked like a perfect cross with a bright ball in the middle. And it was flickering and blazing bright, it was so bright that the Wise Men caught sight of it and followed it to baby Jesus. — Isaac Moore

One night God sent a star to tell people that Jesus was born. Someone said it’s an angel with a flashlight. But to me it looks like a cross as big as the sun. It made the night almost look day. The star was right over Jesus and the stable. — Maximos Jablonski

What I thought was so special about the star was that nobody had ever seen it before! And it was so beautiful! Who knows why only the three Wise Men saw the star? I think the stunning star was all the Angels and God. I think they were trying to lead them to baby Jesus. — Alexia Simon

One night 3 Wise Men saw a blazing star they followed it for more than 3 months. When they got to a palace they shouted, “Where is the boy?” Herod said, “What boy, there is no boy in my kingdom.” As they set off again the star was as bright as gold. — Cooper Kendall

Essays, Grades 5-6

I, Melchior, along with Gaspar and Balthazar, have traveled thus far in search of the infant king. The star that is guiding us is truly miraculous! It shimmers with a dancing light, and steadily moves toward a small town, guiding us. It looks like a point of light, the largest star ever seen! Truly, it is a sign from God! – Genevieve Johanski, age 11, Seton Home Study School, St. Willebrord Parish, Grade 5

After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod; Magi from the East came to Jerusalem and asked, “Where is the One who has been born King of the Jews? We saw His star when it rose and have come to worship Him.” – Matthew 2 – Julie Zimmerman, Grade 6, St. Mary Catholic Middle School, Neenah

St. Joseph School, Green Bay, Grade 6, Mary Seleen

Stars are bright; / The star of Bethlehem was brighter. / As it grew night,/ The star grew lighter./ It was to bring the world light,/ In the form of a great sight./ He brought to the world right,/ And the Magi followed his star of light. — Ben Hummel

Holy Trinity School, Casco, Grades 5-6, Gail Waterstreet

The star was so special because the angels sat above it and sang in awe. It was troublesome journey but once we got there we knew that Jesus Christ our Savior was here to save us. — Matt Wery, Grade 5

Following the bright star was amazing. Still, it was a treacherous journey across the deserts and plains of the East. With many unsure possible answers, they may have had to walk more than 1000 miles (1500 km) to get to Bethlehem. But the star shone a beautiful light. It was so bright, it shone day and night. It was amazing. — Morgan Westlund, Grade 5

To follow the Star of Bethlehem was long. It was night and in a desert. It led the three wise men to Jesus. — Eric VanEss, Grade 5

The Star of Bethlehem was very beautiful but it was also bright enough that the wise men followed it and found baby Jesus. — Isabel Baudhuin, Grade 5

Following the Star of Bethlehem was a magical time. It was a long hard journey but it was the right thing to do. The wise men know the Star of Bethlehem was a sign of Gods son the savior Jesus Christ. On the journey they had to stop so the camels can eat and then they continued the journey. — Erin Heiman, Grade 5

The Star of Bethlehem was so special that the Magi noticed it because it lit up the sky on a dark night. It was bigger than all the other stars. The journey the Magi had was like a quest through the lands. The Magi was anxious to find Jesus. It was a magical moment. — Ashley Naze, Grade 6

There were many things special about the Star of Bethlehem. The most important is that the Magi followed the Star of Bethlehem to find baby Jesus. The star they had seen in the east went ahead of them and stopped over the place where Jesus lay. The Magi presented Jesus with gifts of gold, incense and myrrh. — Derrik Duckart, Grade 6

The Star of Bethlehem was so special because when the Magi noticed it. Then they started to follow the Star of Bethlehem. When they stopped after their long journey. They saw a stable and the star was right above the stable. They walked in the stable and saw Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus. They realized that it was the birth of Jesus. — Bailey Davister, Grade 6

The Star of Bethlehem was special because there was a big shiny star and the Magi noticed the star being so big, and bold. The Magi all followed the star and found out it was the Star of Bethlehem. Although, when they were following it, it wasn’t very hard because of it being bright in the big dark night sky. — Paola Ramos Razon, Grade 6

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Grade 6, Jacqui Engelbert

The Star of Bethlehem was so bright and large that the Magi knew it must have meant that an important person had been born. The Star of Bethlehem led the Magi to the stable Jesus was born in. — Laura Krausert

The Star of Bethlehem was a very special star. To me, this star was a small glimpse of God. The shape of the star is a cross with rays of light shining from it. This star’s soul purpose was to guide the Magi to Jesus. The only possible explanation of this star is God. — Lydia Ewing

The Star of Bethlehem was so amazing and bright. That star shone for miles. When the Wisemen saw that star they were curious, so they followed it to a barn. That star was the brightest and largest in the sky. Everyone has different opinions about that star, is it real or not? — Thomas Burns

If I were following the Star of Bethlehem it probably would have been exciting, tiring, exhausting, and wonderful. When they were journeying they were going into the unknown. They probably were hoping what they were after was actually there. — Matthew Betchner

The Star of Bethlehem has been one of the most famous stars in the world. This cross-shaped star has caught attention to the three Magi who guided them to Christ in a stable. People say it was super bright and large. The Magi must have questioned this travel, but knew the star would guide them to our King. — MaKenna Butzin

The Star of Bethlehem was the brightest most beautiful star in the sky for miles around. It shone brighter than the moon. The cross shaped star led the Magi to the stable where the baby Jesus lay in a manger. This unordinary, but extraordinary star was a glorious sight to see, it shone on the King of Kings, Jesus. — Paige Gindt

The Star of Bethlehem stood out in the sky. It was very shiny, big and again stood out. The Star of Bethlehem not only was bright and big, but it was directly over the manger when Jesus was born. Some people think it was just a comet, others think it was an exploding star. I think it was a star. — Wyatt LaVoy

To follow the Star of Bethlehem, I think, would be hard. I think the star would be so bright that you’d have to shield your eyes! But the star symbolized a savior, and indeed it did! — Lucas Wise

I think that if I were one of the three wise men following that bright, shiny star it would be extremely tiring. I would be so starving I could eat an entire Thanksgiving feast! We would be aching in our backs and knees. But, all this wouldn’t matter to me, because I will soon see the Savior of sinners, Jesus. — Cooper Johnson

St. Gregory School, St. Nazianz, Grade 6, Patty Wilhelm

The Bethlehem star was glimmering as the Magi followed it. They felt a sensation of faith as they gazed at the star. When the Magi were walking, the Holy Spirit filled them all. That night, as they walked closer and closer, the Magi felt they were in the presence of God. — Zen Bonde

The star was huge! It danced and shone up in the night sky. The Magi examined it closely. Dazzling sparkles floated with all the colors of the rainbow. It was very special. How could a star be so wonderful? It was a sight nobody could miss. The beautiful star was like a disco ball. The Magi decided to follow it. — Gretchen Augustine

The Magi followed the huge glowing star. They knew a miracle was happening. They ran after it, but it seemed to be miles away. It kept getting brighter and brighter by the second. Then, it got so bright it blinded them. They saw the star over a stable and there was the new king, Jesus. — Ethan Joas

Holy Family School, Brillion, Grade 6, Scott Smith

The Star of Bethlehem was so special because it was in God’s style and made by God; if you saw it, it shows God’s workings. Another incredible reason is that you are looking at God’s special way of how He made Heaven and His angels. — David Timm

I would say it was the greatest journey for each person. As they traveled, they prepared their gifts to give Jesus. As they followed the star to Jesus, the three kings were also on a mission to tell King Herod about Jesus, but they did not, because an angel told them to go another direction. — Jacob Tuesburg

The Star of Bethlehem was so special because it was brighter than all of the other stars and hung right over the stable in Bethlehem. It also helped the Wise Men find Jesus. The Wise Men said the star was unique and bright so that they should follow it and then they found Jesus. — Will Lamers

The Star of Bethlehem showed where Jesus was born and helped the Wise Men get their gifts to Jesus. Without the star, the Wise Men, Balthasar, Gaspar, and Melchior wouldn’t have been able to find Jesus to give him his gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. — Sam Schmalz

Essays: Grades 7-8

St. Gregory School, St. Nazianz, Grade 7, Patty Wilhelm

Following the Star of Bethlehem was like traveling along God’s perfect path. God made sure that the star was so magnificent that the Magi could not resist following it. This just shows that God always has a plan for each one of us. We just have to choose to trust and follow His plan of love. — Alayna Peterson

The Magi could not help but follow the Star of Bethlehem, because of its place in the sky. When they first saw it, it was still forming. The Magi followed it with divine inspiration. After they paid homage to Jesus in Bethlehem, they left. As soon as the star came, it disappeared. — Miranda Schneider

Two planets were going to be aligned, so the Magi packed all their things. Every day they watched the planets. Day by day they walked. Then one night, the planets aligned. The star shone on a stable where Jesus was born. — Tim Hruby

The Star of Bethlehem was not just an ordinary star, it was not a star at all. The star I believe was an angel sent by God to help the Magi. That star was sent to protect them and to light their path, the path to our Lord Jesus Christ. When I see a Christmas star, I think of an angel guiding me through the dark. — Julia Pitz

The star the Magi followed was the biggest, most beautiful star in the sky. That could only mean Jesus had been born underneath the star of bright shimmering beauty. The symbol of Jesus could only be presented with what the Magi saw as pure beauty. Beauty that can only be created by God. — Isaac Eagon

What was special about the star? The star is a symbol of light. The star leads the way. Stars are light like us. Magi followed it because it was s symbol from the Holy Spirit. — Bryce Schoenberger, 7th grade

St. Joseph School, Green Bay, Grades 7-8, Mary Seleen

The Star of Bethlehem was special because it was so noticeable. It was so noticeable that people from around the area saw it. This helped people find the location of where Jesus was born. By doing this shepherds and other people were able to meet the born Christ. The Star of Bethlehem helped guide the people to Jesus. — Will Follett, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem was noticed by the Magi because it was the brightest and biggest star in the sky. The star stayed in the sky all day and night. The Magi noticed and followed the star. It took them many days, even months to follow the star, when they tracked it down they saw the baby in a manger. — Dominic Vanden Elzen, Grade 8

The star above Bethlehem was so bright it shined all day and all night. Under this star lay a sweet little baby born with no sin. The star was the biggest star in all the sky. This holy star was a beacon for all to see and follow and kneel before the King. — Cameron Van Iten, Grade 7

Three wise men out of the East were they,/ On their way/ In the middle of the day,/ Through the sun’s rays,/ While following the star/ From afar,/ So bright all day and night./ Three wise men rode into the West,/ Bearing gifts of only the best/ And that made them better than the rest. — Jay Strain, Grade 7

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Greenville, Grades 7-8, Jacqui Engelbert

I believe the star was a message. I think this because lots of people saw the star, but their hearts were not in the right place to receive the message. Also, it was a sign, its radiance was a beacon which opened people’s eyes. It was a symbol of what was to come, light in a world of darkness. — Pierce Steffan, Grade 8

Blindingly bright, and a sign from God, these describe the Star of Bethlehem. As bright as the sun, the glittering, glowing star danced in the night sky above the manger when our king, baby Jesus, was born. With a tail as big as a kite, it led the Magi to Him where they went, delivering gifts to our savior. — Elise Herman, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem led the Magi to baby Jesus. The star shone throughout the whole land. It glowed like a candle in the dark. The Magi saw the star and were amazed. This star was so irregular that the Magi knew they must follow it. There was never a star that shone as bright as the Star of Bethlehem. — Jenna Bovee, Grade 8

Following the star would be like following a rainbow. You want to see what is at the end. Eventually, you wouldn’t find something. This is like the Magi following the Star of Bethlehem. They didn’t know if there was going to be something at the end. But, there was Jesus. He is the best treasure to find. — Summer Anderson, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem was a bright as a headlight on a car. The holy sight stayed longer than any other star to represent the new born king. Its tail was as if it was pointing down upon Christ. If I were one of the Magi I would have followed to see why the star was above a humble stable. — Kathleen Burns, Grade 8

Since I was a little girl, I’ve heard about the Star of Bethlehem, but I still wonder what it felt like to actually experience it. As Magi, they had to of felt a special emotion that struck them hard. This story of seeing the wonderful star as a bright as the sun will always be planted in our minds. — Isabel Bovee, Grade 8

Following the Star of Bethlehem wouldn’t be an ordinary journey. The Magi were weary, but curiosity still burned inside each of them. In a way, they were surprised that the star was still there after so long. Even though they knew they were searching for a king, it felt like wandering, looking for someone who’d save Earth, and their curiosity. — Alessandra Betchner, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem was the light of Christ in the form of a bright, white dazzling star up in the sky. It was like a sun with eight points shining far brighter than any other star on every night leading to the birth of our Savior. Above the manger it led the three Magi across the barren desert. — Autumn Birkholz, Grade 8

Following the Star the Bethlehem would be one of the hardest things to do. You just had to walk not knowing what is under it. The journey would be long and far. You wouldn’t have many people to help you. When you are done walking, it would be worth it, because you get to see the best thing ever, Jesus. — Ben Diedrich, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem was out of the ordinary because it had eight points and was immensely bright. With eight points, it was already a bit different. The Magi also noticed the star was very bright. With a star as bright as the sun, it was obviously different and it was because Jesus was born. — Kyle Gindt, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem was a very unique star. This star was brighter than any other in the peaceful night sky and had a long tail as if it was pointing down at the stable where Jesus was born. Because of the Star of Bethlehem, the Magi were able to find the Messiah which is Christ the Lord. — Alycen Kloss, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem was so special that the Magi noticed it by being extremely bright. It was an out of this world bright. The Star of Bethlehem had eight points. The star pointed toward the east and shone directly over Jesus. The angels told the shepherds to follow the star to where Jesus lays. — Hanna Bury, Grade 8

The Star of Bethlehem was very important. This star led the Magi to Jesus in the stable. Next, the Star of Bethlehem shone over all of Bethlehem, so everyone could see it, including the shepherds and Magi. Finally, the Star of Bethlehem was the brightest star ever that showed many to the Messiah, Jesus. — Allison Harikkala, Grade 7

The Star of Bethlehem was put up in the sky as a sign from God, letting people know the good news about Jesus. It was hard to miss because of how big and bright it was compared to other stars. No wonder the Magi followed it. They must have been a little scared and curious as to what is happening. — Isabella Smith, Grade 7

If I was to follow the Bethlehem Star I would give up after one day. It would be very hard to follow a star without knowing why. That’s why I would stop following it. Why would I follow a star when I could just stay at home? The Magi where smarter than that. They knew there was something special waiting. — Brady Coenen, Grade 7

The Star of Bethlehem was like a very brilliant beacon of light. The star also was a Symbol of God coming into the world. The Star of Bethlehem was like a marker for everyone to follow. This star was the thing that called people to Jesus. — Noah Lopez, Grade 7

The Star of Bethlehem is so special, majestic, and brilliant. The star attracted Magi to follow including shepherds. It was the brightest star that night. It is no regular star, some say the star could have been an angel leading the way. Moreover, the fact that it shines right over Bethlehem shows the importance of Bethlehem where Jesus was born. — Ella Oestreicher, Grade 7

I think they followed the North Star because God spoke to them and told them the coming of the Savior, Jesus Christ. The trip to following the North Star was long and tiring. It was truly a great journey. — Anton Vanderloop, Grade 7

If I was following the Star of Bethlehem, I would feel one emotion. I would feel nervous because I would wonder, would I really meet Jesus? Would this star take me to God? I don’t know. I won’t give up no matter where this star takes me because I know this star is special. — Allison Hafeman, Grade 7

If I were to following the Star of Bethlehem I would wonder where the star leads? I would wonder is the star actually going to take me somewhere? I would definitely wonder if this is even worth doing? There would be the star leading me not knowing where it goes. Only hoping it goes to the Christ. — Cianna Diedrich, Grade 7

It is so bright and beautiful. The Star is no ordinary star, it was shining brightly over Bethlehem. The star led the three kings to Jesus, it had to feel important because the wise men followed it for months. — Bailey Coenen, Grade 7



