Serve as a light to those in need

The Living Rite column explores what you will see, hear, taste, touch or smell while at church this weekend.

Merry Christmas everyone! My, how time has flown, what with all the Christmas preparations and decorating. As you enter your church this weekend you will note the additional lighting and decor everywhere. After all, Jesus, the Light of the World, has arrived. The readings this weekend vary from the lineage Gospel of Matthew, the birth narrative of Luke, and John’s prologue about the word of God.

Whichever Mass you may attend, you cannot escape a reading from the prophet Isaiah who prophesied the arrival of a Messiah centuries before Jesus’ birth. Listen to these narratives carefully, for in each one is the promise of a new beginning, a renewal of spirit and life. The psalms rejoice in the birth of a savior, a covenant with the people, singing praises to the Lord, most high. What a day to celebrate in word and song.

And yet with all of the celebrating comes a caveat for all of us to live and breathe as Jesus did; to be the light of the world to all people. We cannot forget that Jesus did not come as a king but as a small, vulnerable child. However, this is a true blessing. As a child, Jesus had to learn, in his human state, to walk, talk, to understand and all of the other challenges that come with childhood. Scholars have long debated whether Jesus, as a human child, was aware of his “godliness” while growing up, or whether it came to him gradually. We will never know because as limited human creatures, we cannot understand it. Whichever it was, Jesus can be an example for us.

We have the New Testament to verify for us what it is we are to be and do, to be that light in whatever capacity it can be. How many families in your parish struggle to make ends meet, or have emotional and physical situations that make life difficult? We can neither be judge or jury for their struggles, only a light in their journey to make the load lighter. Does your parish sponsor families during this Christmas season? How about volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Societies or just visiting those isolated in their homes or nursing facilities?

As we live our daily lives, it can be hard sometimes to see past our own daily struggles. But as I have often reminded myself, someone always has it a bit harder that I do. Let us enjoy the lights and delights of this season and be happy, joyous Christians, not just for ourselves and our families, but for those who may need that extra boost of spirit and light.

Wettstein is a volunteer choir director and former director of music and liturgy at Good Shepherd Parish, Chilton.