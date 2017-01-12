A good time to get things in order

The Living Rite column explores what you will see, hear, taste, touch or smell while at church this weekend.

The season of winter Ordinary Time began this past Tuesday. Winter Ordinary Time always begins the day after the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which this year fell on Monday. For that reason when we gather for liturgy this weekend, we will observe the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time; there is no place for a First Sunday to occur.

All of us have experienced many seasons of Ordinary Time in our lives, so there are many things we know about the season. We know the season is not intended to be ordinary and boring; rather it is an ordinal time, as we get things in order and count our way to Lent (which starts this year on March 1). We know that the liturgical color of Ordinary Time is green and that this year on Sundays we will be hearing very familiar passages from the Gospel of Matthew.

Perhaps, what we do not know as well, is how to take our experience of liturgy during this time and live it out in extraordinary ways.

Begin by going to Sunday Mass. Then do something special to honor the Lord’s Day; share a family meal together, take a walk outside to watch the season progress or indeed rest in some moments of quiet reflection or a nap.

While these weeks do not hold any major feasts like Christmas, it might be enjoyable to pay attention to the feasts of the saints that will occur, such as St. Francis De Sales, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Blaise or Our Lady of Lourdes. If you have a computer at hand, you can find helpful information for celebrating these two months of Ordinary Time at Catholic sites such as catholicculture.org under the “Liturgical Year” tab.

Use this “getting things in order time” to count your blessings. It might be part of family prayer with each person mentioning a blessing from their day. If you enjoy journaling or making lists, write down your blessings each day. Rather than counting sheep, allow yourself to fall into sleep each night while thinking about the blessings of the day.

Plan one extraordinary spiritual event for each of the upcoming Ordinary Time weeks. You might dedicate one week to reading a spiritual book to learn what others have written about God, faith and the meaning of life. During another week you might say the rosary each day or make a daily visit to the Blessed Sacrament in your parish church or an adoration chapel. Perhaps you could spend a week going through your home to find clothing and household goods that might serve another person’s needs. Whatever you do, do it with intent. Place yourself in the presence of God and offer your activity with your whole heart, mind and soul.

Ordinary Time is ordinary only if we consider these weeks as the long, boring stretches until the really big celebrations roll around. However, if we use this time to seek out new practices to aid us in our spiritual growth, Ordinary Time can become a favorite – and most rewarding – time of year.

Zahorik is pastoral associate at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oshkosh.