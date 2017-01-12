Kiel parish dedicates new addition

KIEL — It was fitting that the entrance song for Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Church on Jan. 8 was “All Are Welcome.”

After all, not only was it the theme song for the parish’s much-anticipated renovation project, but it perfectly reflected the project’s purpose — to provide a space for everyone to gather and feel welcome.

Nine months after gathering for the project’s ground-breaking ceremony, SS. Peter and Paul parishioners joyously convened for Bishop David Ricken’s dedication and blessing of the new addition to their church building.

“I want to congratulate all of you, each and every one of you, for the sacrifices you have made to make this beautiful space and really enhance the life of the parish,” Bishop Ricken said of the $1.25 million project. “I really encourage you to use this new building to become new on the inside — to be renewed and refreshed in that great love of Jesus.”

The new addition, which Bishop Ricken noted is called a narthex, is showcased on the north side of the existing church building. Instead of walking up a pair of curving staircases in front of the church as parishioners did in the past, they now enter the narthex’s vestibule directly from the sidewalk. Once indoors, they then can walk upstairs or take an elevator to reach the new, large gathering space on the second floor directly leading to the main church doors. The focal point of the gathering space is a large, circular stained glass window that was relocated from the existing church building.

Bishop Ricken and Denise Deibele, chair of the project’s executive steering committee, jointly held an oversized pair of scissors for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the conclusion of Mass to officially dedicate the narthex. Parishioners standing and watching from their pew rows applauded and smiled with delight.

SS. Peter and Paul pastoral leader Joe Zenk said Deibele’s leadership throughout the project was “incredible.” Speaking to everyone who helped lead the renovation efforts, Zenk added, “I can’t thank them enough for their persistence and vision.”

A parish planning committee first met in 2012 to begin discussing potential renovations, which led to the start of a capital campaign in spring 2014. Six months later, a fund-raising kickoff was held, and the project’s official ground breaking was April 20, 2016.

After the Jan. 8 Mass, Bishop Ricken blessed and sprinkled holy water throughout the second-floor gathering space, as well as the new baptismal area and an adjacent room that will be used for the sacrament of reconciliation.

In addition, numerous construction project gifts were presented during Mass. They included:

A hammer: “The driving force of a unified congregation.”

Nails: “To connect ourselves to each other in God’s family.”

Measuring tape: “God puts the tape around our hearts to measure our generosity of spirit.”

A brick: “The foundation upon which the church is built, St. Peter the Rock.”

Mortar: “Faith, hope and love that holds God’s family together.”

A capital campaign prayer card: “Mindful support and intention.”

Bishop Ricken concluded the dedication with a prayer: “God of mercy and truth, you call us together as Christ’s church to carry on the work of salvation. We ask you now to bless this narthex and all who enter through it. May those who come here know the welcoming presence of Jesus Christ, experience the joy of friendship and discipleship, and come to grow in his love.”