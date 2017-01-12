March for Life groups brave cold, long bus rides

WASHINGTON — Participants in the annual March for Life always have two identical memories: the brisk January chill on the streets of the nation’s capital, and the long bus ride.

For some, such as the 600 marchers affiliated with the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., the march will be a culmination of successful organizing and youthful enthusiasm in addition to substantial outside donations. Other groups though, struggle with raising money for just a single busload of about 50.

Pro-life groups and Catholic parishes have organized the bus journeys for most of the of the 44 years of the march, which marks the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion virtually on demand.

This year’s rally Jan. 27 on the Washington Monument grounds followed by a march up Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Supreme Court will be the first for St. Clair County Right to Life in Fort Gratiot, Mich.

“We hope for a full bus, which would be 55 people, but are expecting about 45,” said Roger Thomas, the organization’s treasurer. “This is the first year we’ve actually run the bus, so we’re still learning. A party from a neighboring county has been running a bus every January for years, and that seems to be the way it works, at least here in Michigan. Parishes, Knights of Columbus councils, right-to-life groups and such will sponsor the buses and word gets around that the bus is going, so it fills up.”

Local groups organize, raise funds

Right to Life of Michigan in the past sponsored buses from venues around the state, but when it ran short of funds, “the initiative was thrown back on the local affiliates,” Thomas said. That’s when he learned of the many challenges involved in getting even a single busload of marchers.

“The vendors with whom you contract need payment, or firm commitment, by a certain date. But that date is usually well before the trip itself, sometimes as much as six weeks. We’re finding out that a good number of people don’t even think about registering for a bus until after Christmas,” Thomas explained.

So if the sponsoring organization is counting on registration fees, “they won’t have enough in time, and will have to cancel, just before people start calling to ask, ‘Are you still sending a bus?’”

For this year’s march, St. Clair County Right to Life raised enough money to fund the full trip in advance and does not have to worry about canceling the trip unless the weather conditions are too severe — like last January, when a snowstorm stranded dozens of buses on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the return journey.

The Venango County chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, based in Oil City, faces a similar struggle.

“We have been taking a bus from the Oil City area for 36 years,” said Judy Anderton, who heads the chapter. “We used to fill two buses, which included students from Venango Catholic High School. We are down to one bus and it is getting harder to fill.”

The cost of the bus, she noted, “has gone from under $1,000 to about $2,600 this year, and it is getting harder to cover the cost with low passenger numbers. This may have to be our last bus.”

Many bus trips from Midwestern states are nonstop drives of nearly 24 hours, but that usually depends on the average age of the group, Thomas said.

Green Bay sending nearly 200 pilgrims

The Diocese of Green Bay will be sending around 170 pilgrims, which includes 140 youth and 30 chaperones traveling on three buses. In addition to the diocesan contingent, organized by Maria Schuette, diocesan director of religious education and youth ministry, at least two parishes — St. Bernard in Green Bay and Corpus Christi in Sturgeon Bay — are sending their own pilgrims.

This year, Bishop David Ricken will be joining members of the Green Bay Diocese in Washington and will lead a night of reflection and prayer Friday evening, following the March for Life.

According to Schuette, a lot of planning and fund raising takes place to make the annual pilgrimage possible. “Parishes fund-raise their money by doing stock sales, food sales, dinners and parishioner sponsorships,” she said. “The diocese offers scholarships in partnership with the Dignity of Human Life Office. We also help promote the buses going to the March for Life in Chicago.”

Planning begins one year in advance, said Schuette. “About half of our students haven’t attended the March for Life. The rest are attending for second, third or fourth times. We have a core team of 13 high schoolers who led the group in prayers, talks, witness experiences and leadership throughout the pilgrimage,” she said.

Catholic high school students attending this year’s March for Life come from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, St. Mary Catholic High School in Neenah, Roncalli High School in Manitowoc, Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh and Xavier High School in Appleton. Public school students attending parishes in Appleton, Freedom, Green Bay, Greenville, Kaukauna, Kiel, Manitiwoc, New London and Two Rivers will also attend the March for Life.

Another highlight of the experience is educating youth on the dignity of human life, added Schuette. “This includes service to the elderly and the poor in D.C., along with praying for an end to abortion.”

Bismarck sending 14 buses to Washington

Last year, the University of Mary in Bismarck sent 100 marchers. This year, the number swelled with additions of pro-life groups from Bismarck-area high schools and groups from Fargo and Minnesota. It will take 14 buses to hold them all.

This will be Dziak’s 12th march and the seventh time the university, which has an enrollment of about 3,100, has sent a group.

“We have a lot of practice staying warm,” she said. The caravan will leave the morning of Jan. 25 and ride through the night to arrive in Washington at 3 p.m. the following day, giving them just one overnight stay.

She concedes that nonstop trips aren’t for everyone, but said there are benefits.

“It’s a good opportunity to allow the students to grow to know each other and make it more of a pilgrimage for us,” Dziak said. She advised students “to take it all in. Some of the best conversations I’ve had are on the bus at 2 or 3 a.m.”

March organizers do not announce attendance estimates, preferring to give the number only as in the tens of thousands.

Editor’s note: A few spots are still open for pilgrims from the Diocese of Green Bay. For more information or to register, contact Maria Schuette, (920) 272-8285; [email protected]