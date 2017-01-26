Pope appoints two new auxiliary bishops for Milwaukee Archdiocese

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis named two new auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee: Father Jeffrey R. Haines, rector and pastor of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, and Father James T. Schuerman, pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

The appointments were announced in Washington Jan. 25 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will ordain Bishops-designate Haines and Schuerman at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist within a couple of months. The ordination date has not been announced.

“Praised be Jesus Christ; this is a proud moment for the church in southeastern Wisconsin,” Archbishop Listecki said in a statement. “By choosing two of our own priests as our new auxiliary bishops, the Holy Father has paid a high compliment to all the priests from this archdiocese.

“In these two humble parish priests, Pope Francis has chosen men with a pastoral heart who have deep spirituality, and men who have the confidence of the priests and people of the archdiocese,” he said. “He has gifted us with true servant-leaders, and they will share my ministry to the people of God throughout southeastern Wisconsin.”

Bishop-designate Haines, 58, is a native of Milwaukee who received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and his master’s in theology from St. Francis de Sales Seminary in 1985.

Ordained to the priesthood May 17, 1985, he served at seven parishes in the archdiocese before being named rector of the cathedral in 2011.

Bishop-designate Schuerman, 59, also studied at Marquette University and St. Francis de Sales Seminary. For six years, he also studied at the Collegium Canisianum at Austria’s Innsbruck University. He earned a doctorate of ministry in 1996 from the Chicago Theological Union.

Ordained to the priesthood May 17, 1986, he served at St. Anthony Parish in Milwaukee before doing four years of missionary service at a parish in the Diocese San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic. Returning to Milwaukee, he was spiritual director at St. Francis de Sales Seminary from 1997 to 2009.

“I always have considered the vocation of priestly ministry in the church to be the greatest of gifts, because each and every day I am blessed with the opportunity to proclaim the saving Gospel of Jesus Christ in Word and Sacrament and thus encounter Him in the people I serve,” Bishop-designate Haines said in a statement.

“This ‘new calling’ as an auxiliary bishop brings the grace-filled opportunity to expand the parameters of this joyful service to the whole archdiocese. … I look forward to assisting Archbishop Listecki in fulfilling the pastoral priorities of this mission,” he said.

“I am deeply humbled by the Holy Father’s invitation to serve the faithful of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee as Auxiliary Bishop,” Bishop-designate Schuerman said. “I ask for prayers as I commit myself to this role of leadership and service.”

Bishop-designate Schuerman speaks German and is highly fluent in Spanish, which has aided his ministry in the southwestern area of the archdiocese where there is a growing population of Hispanic Catholics.

Currently, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has one auxiliary bishop, now-retired Bishop Richard J. Sklba, 81, who was appointed a bishop by Pope John Paul II and served the Archdiocese of Milwaukee until his retirement in 2010.

“I join the archbishop and all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in our expression of great joy” over the pope’s appointment of two new auxiliaries for the archdiocese, Bishop Sklba said. “They are both excellent pastors whose new ministry will be for us a great blessing for many years to come. My prayers are with them both.”