Prayerful support for Catholic schools of discipleship

Each year I look forward to the annual celebration of National Catholic Schools Week. From Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, we will acknowledge the formation of Jesus’ disciples among our 55 Catholic schools across the Diocese of Green Bay. It is a time to celebrate our Catholic schools and all the supporters who contribute to this important ministry of the church.

The national theme, “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service,” summarizes the daily educational context of our students’ lives as they learn about their faith while practicing a virtuous life and learn the skills for the 21st century. In partnership with our families, school and parish leadership, faculty, staff, volunteers and benefactors, our Catholic educational institutions encompass schools of discipleship formation, developing future leaders and moral citizens.

As I travel these schools to celebrate the holy Mass with each student body, I witness the core element of our Catholic schools: prayer and the development of a personal relationship with Jesus. This is the exceptionality of Catholic education.

Catholic schools of discipleship do not happen without investment. Parishes provide prayerful support and generous contributions to provide the resources. Benefactors and alumni accept Catholic education as a primary mission of the church and provide generous sustenance. School leadership and faculty and staff ensure their own continual development of discipleship through annual adult catechesis and academic professional development. Parents share the responsibility to seamlessly infuse the faith life of their children into the daily fabric of home life. I am grateful to all who invest in Catholic schools as their efforts and support are a vital contribution to the future of the church and our great nation.

Please join me in praying for the gift of Catholic education in the Diocese of Green Bay as we “Celebrate Catholic Schools Week 2017” with our 9,200 students, school and parish leaders, faculty and staff!

May God bless you for your continued sacrifices to ensure that our Catholic youth and their families build a lasting relationship with Jesus.