Remembering the refugees

Welcome to 2017. Each new year offers us a fresh start, an opportunity to seek and accomplish new hopes and dreams. For some people, it’s in the form of resolutions; promises to achieve certain goals, such as more exercise and less junk food. For others, a fresh start means the dream of settling into a new homeland.

More than 66 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced from their homes in 2015, according to the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees. A fraction of these people have found a new home in the United States.

The U.S. admitted 84,995 refugees in fiscal year 2016, the most since 1999, according to the U.S. State Department. The majority of refugees come from five countries: Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Burma, Iraq and Somalia.

Outreach to refugees and immigrants has long been an important ministry for the church in the United States.

For example, the USCCB is the largest private refugee resettlement agency in the United States, having resettled more than 1 million refugees since 1975.

Over the past five decades, the USCCB has sponsored National Migration Week to help shine a spotlight on the plight of immigrants and refugees. This year’s Migration Week is Jan. 8-14.

“Creating a Culture of Encounter” is the theme of National Migration Week 2017. Unfortunately, a culture of encounter with immigrants and refugees has fallen on hard times in recent years due to global terrorism, nationalism, political rhetoric and other causes. Instead, a culture, or climate, of fear has led political leaders and citizens to reject opening their arms (and their borders) to strangers.

This is why it is particularly important for the church to continue to preach a spirit of openness to the strangers among us.

This year’s Migration Week theme comes from Pope Francis, who spoke about a “culture of encounter” in 2013.

“For me, this word (encounter) is very important,” he said. “Why? Because faith is an encounter with Jesus, and we must do what Jesus does: encounter others.”

National Migration Week began as a way to “give Catholics an opportunity to honor and learn about the diverse communities of the church and the work that the Catholic Church undertakes to serve immigrants and refugees,” the USCCB explains on its web page devoted to the observance. In other words, to encounter refugees and immigrants in our midst.

Locally, migrant workers make up an important part of the state’s workforce.

One of the barriers to welcoming these immigrants is the fear that they are a drain on the U.S. economy. The American Farm Bureau reported that without guest workers, the U.S. economy would lose as much as $9 billion a year in agricultural production.

“Immigrant workers play a key role on dairies throughout the state,” Gordon Speirs, a dairy farmer from Brillion and president of the Dairy Business Association told the Farm Journal website, Ag Web, last March. “Without access to labor, some dairies would simply have to close. Any growth or expansion would be out of the question.”

Refugees, immigrants and, in recent years, victims of human trafficking arrive in this country willingly and unwillingly, most often due to inhumane circumstances. It’s the role of people of faith, guided by Scripture and church teaching, to welcome and support them. National Migration Week is a good opportunity to learn more about these strangers among us and to pray for their safety and well-being. Let’s make care and concern for refugees and immigrants one of our 2017 resolutions.