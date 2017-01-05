Is the Star of Bethlehem an actual star?

Are you good at maps? How about at using your GPS or the navigation system in your car?

Could you find your way to Bethlehem with any of them?

Most of us know how to get to church without a map or navigation system. If we had to direct someone new to our church, we would give them general directions. We might add an address to use use in their own GPS, but, without it, they would still have a general idea.

The Magi had a bit more difficulty. From the readings on this feast of the Epiphany, we know they had a star to follow. A strange star that seemed to move across the sky and even disappeared at times.

We know that ancient mariners navigated ships across the oceans using the stars — fixed stars, not moving ones — traveling from Europe to North America or to Asia around the coast of Africa. But the Magi used a moving star that wasn’t on any maps, and did so while traveling 1,000 miles to get from their probable home area near Iran to Israel.

Since I have trouble locating more than the Big Dipper and the North Star in the night sky, these seem like phenomenal feats to me.

Over the years, there has been much debate about what the Star of Bethlehem was, or even what it looked like. From Johannes Kepler’s 1604 assertion that it was a supernova to the modern astronomer Michael Molnar arguing that our moon’s double occlusion of Jupiter in 6 B.C. was the “star,” people have tried to pin down the celestial event that guided the Magi. Comets, eclipses, even astrological signs have all been put forth as possibilities.

Today, as you look around church you will probably see some stars — maybe on Christmas trees or in a Magi procession led by children. You might sing about the “star of wonder” in a hymn. But what does the Star of Bethlehem mean for you?

Does it mean enlightenment from God, a form of divine inspiration? In his Epiphany homily in 2011, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI noted that, “The true star is the word of God which, amidst of the uncertainty of human discourses, gives us the immense splendor of the Divine Truth.”

Does Bethlehem’s star speak to you of God’s love and of hope?

Does it remind you of your own journey to God?

Maybe, in the end, that’s what we need to focus on about the star — what it means for us and how it guides us. In that, it might help to remember that — when the Magi left Bethlehem — they didn’t seem to need a star to guide them. They went home “by another way,” perhaps guided by the Light of the World.

Kasten is an associate editor of The Compass and the author of multiple books.