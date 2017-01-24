Time to follow pope’s example

Following his inauguration on Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States. Like any new relationship, it may take time for Americans to adjust to their new leader. It will also take time for the new president to adjust to and accept all of the responsibilities his new office holds. We must pray that he adjusts quickly and seeks to represent all citizens in a fair and gracious manner.

For many Americans, the long journey to Inauguration Day was marred by objectionable words and actions that caused distrust, anger and even disdain toward the new president. But now it is time to humbly and respectfully move ahead and seek to heal those wounds.

As is so often the case for us, we can look to Pope Francis for inspiration and example. Following Trump’s inauguration, Pope Francis issued a letter to the new president to wish him well and offer prayers.

“I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office,” wrote Pope Francis. “At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide.”

Our Holy Father’s concern for all people, particularly the poor, puts pressure on all of us to live out Jesus’ mandates articulated in Matthew’s Gospel: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me.”

World leaders face an even greater challenge in responding to these basic human rights and that is something Pope Francis understands. He knows that our prayers are critical in helping leaders like President Trump put political differences aside and focus on the common good.

“Under your leadership,” Pope Francis said in his letter to Trump, “may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door.”

In the days and weeks ahead, we will see how our new president responds to the challenges facing the nation and the world. One of his first executive orders was to reinstate the “Mexico City Policy” that bans foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from receiving federal funding for performing or promoting abortion services in other countries.

The move, hailed by church and pro-life leaders, was a step in the right direction. Other decisions, such as those involving immigrants and refugees, the environment, health care, the poor and nuclear arms buildup, will paint a clear picture of whether a consistent ethic of life is part of this administration’s legacy.

Let us join Pope Francis in praying that our new president does indeed live up to the nation’s historical stature of caring for the poor and the outcast.