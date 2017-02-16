Ask God to lead you in life

“Be holy, for I, the Lord, your God, am holy.” If last week’s readings gave us a road map (the commandments), this week’s (Mt 5:38-48) seem to tell us where the road map is meant to lead us.

A few weeks ago, an elderly friend of mine was forced to leave her home and move into an assisted living facility. Before she had even had a chance to choose which pieces of furniture she would take with her or which clothes to pack, her children had begun to quarrel over how their mom’s things should be distributed. One felt that, since she lived nearby and had taken on the greatest responsibility for running errands, she should have first choice. Another had power of attorney and quickly moved to take over legal and business affairs, even though his mother is still quite capable of handling them herself. A third expressed concern over how much money each would inherit. Needless to say, at this point the siblings are barely speaking to one another and family relationships are sorely in need of healing.

Could shifting focus from our needs and wants to those of others be part of the road map to holiness?

Peg works in an office with two other women. Lately she’s noticed that conversation stops and the women become very quiet when she walks in. Other people in the company have hinted that they’ve heard through the grapevine that the two women Peg works with have been spreading rumors about her. Now Peg has to make a choice. Should she leave her job and nurture her anger and hurt or confront the women and try to talk through their differences? Which road will lead Peg to holiness?

No one ever said that loving our enemies or praying for those who persecute us would be easy. In fact, those roads led Jesus to the cross. But they also took him to resurrection and new life. Do we have the courage to trust God’s road map in our own lives? Or would we rather not stop to ask for directions?

Van Benthem is a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a longtime pastoral minister in the Diocese of Green Bay.