Bishop Ricken celebrates White Mass Feb. 26

GREEN BAY — A weekend of spiritual and intellectual nourishment is in store for health care professionals Feb. 25 and 26.

Events kick off Saturday, Feb. 25, with a noon Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, followed by a 12:30 p.m. lunch in the Bishop Wycislow Center and a speaker at 1:30 p.m.

Featured speaker is Fr. Regis Robert Barwig, prior of the Community of Our Lady Monastery, which he co-founded in 1968 in the Green Bay Diocese. His address is titled, “God’s Healing Power is Operating in the World.” Cost is $25 for members, $35 for non-members and $15 for speaker only.

The annual White Mass, also known as the Health Care Providers Mass for the Diocese of Green Bay, will be celebrated on Sunday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Bishop David Ricken will be the celebrant.

Brunch follows at 10:15 a.m. in the Bishop Wycislo Center and a keynote address at 11 a.m. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for non-members and $15 for speaker only. Speaker is Fr. Tad Pacholczyk, Ph. D., director of education at the National Catholic Bioethics Center. His topic: “Sexuality, Infertility and Human Embryos.”

A White Mass, named for the color typically worn by those in the medical field, is a Thanksgiving Mass celebrated in gratitude for the dedication of health care professionals and the patients they serve.

Physicians, nurses and all those serving in the wide variety of health care professions are invited and encouraged to attend, including retired personnel, as well as all those whom they care for. Bishop Ricken will also impart a special blessing upon those attending from the medical field, as well as all those who are sick.

“We are blessed to have our communities supported by dedicated women and men who serve in a wide variety of health care professions, including our local doctors and nurses. In addition, we hold in prayer all those whom they care for who are in need of healing,” said Bishop Ricken. “The White Mass will give us the opportunity to unite our prayers of thanksgiving and petition for these individuals and especially to ask God’s blessing upon them.” All are welcome to attend this Mass in gratitude for the dedication of health care professionals and the patients they serve.

Both events are sponsored by the St. Gianna Molla Guild of Northeast Wisconsin. To preregister, visit sgmgnew.com/ecommerce/ticket.html or email: sgmgnew@gmail.com.