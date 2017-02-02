Bring your faith flavors to Mass

The Living Rite column explores what you will see, hear, taste, touch or smell while at church this weekend.

Have you ever been on a salt-free or even a low salt diet? How would you describe it? Healthy, perhaps. But also a bit bland, even tasteless.

Salt adds something to the meal — and not just the meal. Salt has been used in medicine, for trade, to preserve foods and even as currency for thousands of years. The word “salary” comes from salt. Salaries were first determined by the amount a Roman solider received to buy his portion of salt for his food rations.

In the Gospel this weekend, Jesus asks us to imagine a world where salt — and faith — has no flavor, no tang, no crispness on the tongue. Salt adds flavor to food and faith adds zip to the life of the church.

Blessed salt is a sacramental and has been used in baptisms and exorcisms. The blessing of salt traces back to the Old Testament and the prophet Elisha, who was staying in Jericho at a time when people there complained that their well water was contaminated.

Elisha asked for a bowl of salt and threw it into the spring that was the source of the water. He pronounced God’s blessing saying, “Thus says the Lord, ‘I have purified this water. Never again shall death or miscarriage spring from it’” (2 Kgs 2: 21). The water was immediately clean and remained fresh.

When we hear the Gospel about Jesus calling his disciples “salt of the earth” (Mt 5:13), we probably think of this as an order to bring the spice of the Good News to the world.

However, the Lord might also have meant that they should keep the faith fresh, just as the water at Jericho remained fresh and life-giving.

What do you do to keep your faith fresh?

One thing is to come to Mass and other liturgical celebrations. Sharing in the prayers and Scripture readings, as well as receiving the Blessed Sacrament, helps us freshen our faith, spreading its zip around, renewing its spice and even adding new dimensions to its flavor.

Just think about how participation affects a Mass, sort of like salt added to a soup.

Is the music lively this weekend, or a bit flat? What about the participation of the liturgical ministers? Does the lector add some spice at just the right part in a reading? Does the cantor put just a little more zip into a well-loved refrain?

And does the homily spice up your faith life?

Then, there’s also you at the Mass. Did you bring your salt to Mass? Do you join in the singing? How about giving an extra smile for a stranger at the sign of peace? Do you take time after Mass to check on how an older parish member is feeling?

Salt of the earth adds spice to life. We are salt and our faith flavors can light up the world.

Kasten is an associate editor of The Compass and the author of multiple books.