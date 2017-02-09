Prepare yourself to approach the altar

The Living Rite column explores what you will see, hear, taste, touch or smell while at church this weekend.

When we gather to celebrate liturgy, is it a place of the law or a place of the Spirit? The Scripture readings for this Sunday would lead us to believe that the liturgy is closely aligned with the law. It is spelled out very clearly for us what is expected of those who celebrate Jesus in the Eucharist. The point is even made in the Gospel that, if we hold a grudge against our brother, we are not to come forward to offer our gifts to God.

If we examine our hearts with utmost honesty in regard to who is our brother; be it a family member, a person of another race or creed, a coworker, or a civil leader, there may be very few of us in a position to approach God’s altar.

Fortunately, the intent of the homily after the readings is to help us ready ourselves to approach the altar. In listening to the homily, we learn how to comprehend God’s commandments and ascertain how we are applying those laws in our own lives. Homilies challenge us in our sinful nature and encourage us in the good that we do. The homily breaks open both God’s law and God’s word so that we can maintain spiritual balance in our lives.

The readings this weekend so beautifully illustrate that place of balance between the law and the Spirit. The second reading tells us that beyond the black and white structure of the law is that place where Jesus meets us in the Spirit and mystery of the Eucharist.

Living in mystery is not easy. It is simple for us to evaluate our lives in the law. Either we are obeying the laws or we are not. However, to have understanding of Jesus giving himself to us in the Eucharist has no measure. St. Paul reminds us that our body, mind and spirit cannot even begin to comprehend what we are being given. Yet deep within each of us lies a wisdom that tells us that the only thing we can do in encountering Jesus as gift to us, is to surrender our sinful nature and gift ourselves back to him in return.

As you listen to the Scriptures this weekend, let the laws you hear speak to your conscience. I highly doubt we will see any members of the assembly, upon hearing the words, get up, leave church and go to make amends. However, it will be a good opportunity to commit to what we will do regarding all those uncomfortable brothers and sisters we harbor in our hearts. Perhaps a good start would be to go to the sacrament of reconciliation.

Even more importantly, as you move forward in the Communion line, be aware that you are in a procession of mystery. What you will hear — “body of Christ” — and what you will receive into your hands or onto your tongue, is so beyond human understanding that the best we can do is utter a humble “Amen,” “I believe.”

Zahorik is pastoral associate at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oshkosh.