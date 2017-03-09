Lent: When less is more

“Make the most of Lent. Get more out of Lent,” we are urged. During this time of the year we are often deluged with articles, comments and resources that urge us to “do more” so that we can “be more” during Lent. About two years ago, excited by the prospect of having my “best” Lent ever, I charged into Lent with a long list of things that I would “do.” One of those things was the “40 bags in 40 days” challenge.

The premise of this challenge is to fill 40 bags over 40 days by removing items from our home that we no longer need and donate them to charity. It sounded like a wonderful way to practice almsgiving in a very direct way — and it is. It focuses us to think about how we spend our time and our money and how we serve others. However, in the back of my mind, if I was being honest, was also the attraction of a less cluttered home.

Initially, I filled my bags enthusiastically and felt a sense of accomplishment at the end of the week as I conquered another item on my “to do” list. By the end of Lent, however, I began to sense that the challenge was draining me. My home was certainly cleaner but was my heart purer? Was this activity truly a spiritual practice or more about spring cleaning? In the flurry of activity, Holy Week came and I was exhausted and cranky instead of feeling strengthened, purified and renewed. What had gone wrong?

In the Book of Kings, Elijah was told to stand at Mount Horeb to wait for the Lord to pass by. A great wind blew, followed by a mighty earthquake and a great fire. Elijah looked for God in the great wind, the earthquake and the fire. But the Lord was not in any of them. Lastly, there was sheer silence. As Elijah stood in the silence, the voice came and said, “What are you doing here Elijah?” (1 Kgs 19:11-13).

What was I doing? Instead of allowing God to direct my Lent, I had become so focused on tasks that I forgot to take the time to listen and be aware of how God was speaking.

Last year, I tried something different. I didn’t set an agenda for myself and I didn’t write a “to-do” list. Instead, I set aside time each day for silence and while my Lenten journey was not perfect, it was beautiful. My prayer was:

Jesus, King of my heart,

Open my eyes to see you today,

Open my ears to hear you today,

Open my heart to live in you today,

Amen.

Three Suggestions:

This Lent, learn to “be” instead of “do” by spending time in quiet prayer and reflection. Let go of your expectations for what you want this Lent and let the Lord direct you. He knows your heart, he knows best. If you decide to do the 40 bags in 40 days challenge or any other Lenten practice here are three questions to ask:

Is this practice focused on God, others or myself?

Does this practice help me to fast from something that I truly struggle with?

Do I give, pray and serve, out of love or out of my own selfishness?

When it comes to Lent, less is really more. Lent is a time when we are asked to be attentive to the still, small voice of God that is speaking. How is he speaking to you today?

Stanz is director of the diocesan Department of New Evangelization and co-author of “The Catechist’s Backpack.”