Are you now different than before?

It was his first day on the job. On his way to work that morning he had stopped and picked up two dozen donuts. When he got to the office he put the donuts on the counter in the coffee room with a note, “Help Yourself!” Then he waited. He waited all day. But while the donuts disappeared pretty quickly no one even seemed to notice. It was as if this sort of thing happened every day. Later he found out that it did! Here people were always bringing some kind of food to share. It wasn’t that his new co-workers weren’t grateful; it was just that this kind of thing was natural for them. “They ate their meals with exultation and … had all things in common …”

When she went for her job interview the human resources person asked her what she was proudest of having done at her previous job. She thought for a moment before replying, “I think I’m proudest of the fact that I helped the other employees learn that they really liked one another.” More than any program she had implemented, it was the fact that people who had once pretty much ignored each other had begun listening to and caring about the people they worked with. “They would sell their property and possessions and divide them among all according to each one’s need.”

When he accepted a job offer in another city the folks he had worked with for the past few years were quick to tell him how much they hated to see him go, how they would miss his infectious laugh. Before he arrived there had been a lot of turnover in his department. His presence had been the glue that held things together. It would take time and effort for the new people to get to know one another and, hopefully, to laugh together again. “Every day they devoted themselves to meeting together … and to breaking bread …”

It is one week since we celebrated Easter. Are we any different than we were before? Is the world any different because of us?

Van Benthem is a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a longtime pastoral minister in the Diocese of Green Bay.