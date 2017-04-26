Fifteen receive certificates for lay ministry formation

GREEN BAY — Bishop David Ricken will lead a Celebration Liturgy to Certify the Emmaus Program Ministerial Leaders on Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

The ceremony, at which 15 lay persons will receive certification from the bishop, will mark the completion of their participation in the Emmaus Program, the lay ministry formation program of the diocese. The program is a joint effort of the Green Bay Diocese and Silver Lake College, Manitowoc.

The program is a three-stage process involving personal and spiritual experiences, academic studies and a supervised practice of ministry. It provides preparation in five basic areas to assist the pastor/pastoral leader: faith formation; youth ministry; pastoral ministry; liturgy; and parish business administration.

Those will be certified ministers this year are:

Debra Braden, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry

Braden is the coordinator of high school faith formation and youth ministry at Holy Family Parish in Brillion. She also volunteers as a seventh grade catechist, lector, commentator, and extraordinary minister of holy Communion. Debra and her husband George have been married for 24 years and they have three sons: Rocky, 22, Rydick, 21 and Rylee, 19.

Michelle Bukowiec, Faith Formation

Bukowiec works part-time as a financial counselor at St. Vincent Hospital, at NWTC Assessment Center and seasonally at Lambeau Field. She is the religious education coordinator for grades 7-11 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Sobieski and volunteers as a lector, extraordinary minister of holy Communion. She takes Communion to the homebound, trains altar servers and is a member of the Society of Mary Immaculate. Michelle and her husband, Brad, have been married for 23 years and have two children: Maria, 20 and Alec, 18.

Bruce DuMontier, Pastoral Ministry

DuMontier has been a member of St. Joseph Parish in Appleton for 14 years, where he serves as a lector and extraordinary minister of holy Communion. DuMontier is also a member of the parish pastoral council and social concerns committee. He also volunteers with LEAVEN, which provides emergency assistance for people in need. In addition, he and his wife, Clare, are volunteers in Focolare, or the “Work of Mary,” a Catholic ecclesial movement. A dentist for 40 years, he recently entered semi-retirement but still teaches dental hygiene at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

Clarissa DuMontier, Faith Formation

Clare volunteers with Christ Renews His Parish and Alpha at St. Joseph Parish in Appleton, where she and her husband Bruce are members. As a musician and music minister, she plays the piano and organ for Masses and prayer services and writes some of her own songs. Clare is active in the Focolare (Work of Mary) Movement and is a practicing attorney. She and husband Bruce have been married for 37 years and they have two sons: Ben, 32, and Clark, 29.

Jane Gerlach, Pastoral Ministry

Gerlach is a registered nurse and has worked for the American Red Cross for 23 years. Now semi-retired, she also works for DRM Transit driving people to medical appointments. A member of St. Bernard Parish in Green Bay, Gerlach volunteers in the parish choir and serves as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion. She also assists in Koinonia and has been an associate of the Bay Settlement Sisters for 12 years.

Bailey Hansen, Faith Formation

A native of Minnesota, Hansen received a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and Spanish from the University of Evansville, Ill., and lived in Spain for two years. She previously served as youth minister at Sacred Heart Parish in Shawano and is now a member of Most Blessed Sacrament in Oshkosh, where she assists as a cantor, choir member and catechist for high school students. Hansen works for DealerSocket writing website content.

Randy Kostichka, Pastoral Ministry

Kostichka is a software development manager for Express Scripts. He is a musician and choir director at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Willebrord parishes in Green Bay. He is also a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Dignity of Life Committee with a focus on prison ministry. He enjoys traveling and photography. Randy and wife Elizabeth have been married for 33 years and they have two daughters: Jeovanna and Jacklyn.

Stephany Leurquin, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry

Leurquin works for Appleton Retirement Community as a certified nurse assistant. She volunteers at St. Gabriel Parish in Neenah as a catechist and co-leads a small faith sharing group. In addition, she has two siblings: twin sister, Tiffany and older brother Tyler.

Roseann Mader, Pastoral Ministry

Mader has been a member of St. John the Baptist Parish for 14 years and volunteers as the Helping Hands co-chairperson; stewardship committee chairperson; as extraordinary minister of holy Communion; high school catechist and is involved with Christ Renews His Parish. She is also a hospice volunteer. Mader and husband Jerry have been married for 32 years and have two sons: Andrew, 29 and Mark, 26. She also works part-time at her family publishing company, The Business News.

Debra Meunier, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry

Meunier is the faith formation coordinator at Holy Family Parish in Marinette. She is a member of St. Mary Parish in Peshtigo, where she has served as an athletic director, social concerns chair, Bethel Bible Series instructor, Renew 2000 chair, and parish pastoral council chair. She also serves as a lector, extraordinary minister of holy Communion, usher and catechist. Debra and her husband, Randy, have six children: Gregg, Chris, Matt, and step-sons Jon, Randy and Michael.

Katherine Prevost, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry

Prevost is a member of St. Louis Parish in Dyckesville, where she serves as religious education co-facilitator. She has also served as a catechist, extraordinary minister of holy Communion, and hospitality team member, making welcome baskets for new parishioners. She received her associate degree from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in child care and accounting and enjoys camping and spending time with her family and friends.

Kathy and her husband Paul have three children: Patrick, 25, Andrew, 15 and Allison, 13.

Julie Rohan, Liturgical Ministry

Rohan is the business manager/bookkeeper for Holy Family Parish in Brillion. She also volunteers at her home parish of St Clare in Askeaton/Greenleaf/Wrightstown as a lector and extraordinary minister of holy Communion. Julie and her husband Jim have been married for 26 years and have four children: McKenna, 20, Sean, 18, Kyle, 15 and Kaitlyn, 12.

Catherine Sendelbach, Pastoral Ministry

Sendelbach and her two children volunteer at Prince of Peace Parish in Green Bay and they serve as sacristans. She received a master of science degree from the UW-La Crosse, is a certified health education specialist and has worked in the public health field for more than 25 years.

Christine Smits, Pastoral Ministry

Smits has been a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Green Bay for 25 years and volunteers as a facilitator for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) and in prison ministry, working with women transitioning out of prison. She works for Bellin Health, previously as a surgical nurse and currently in the library. Smits and her husband James have been married for 32 years and have three sons: Adam, Eric and Michael.

Jennifer Wippich, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry

Wippich is co-coordinator for the high school faith formation and youth ministry at Holy Cross Parish in Kaukauna. She also volunteers as a catechist, loves camping, movie nights and cooking with family and friends. Jen and her husband Dan have been married for 20 years and have four children: Andrew, 20, Isaac, 18, Jacob, 15 and Hannah, 14.