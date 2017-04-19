Repetition promotes prayerful awareness

The Living Rite column explores what you will see, hear, taste, touch or smell while at church this weekend.

I love you! I love you! I love you! How often have you hugged someone close to you and repeated those melt-your-heart words? Or when your toddler is learning right from wrong the words “don’t touch” are repeated many times until it sinks in. Now, place yourself in the pew on any given liturgy and try to remember how many times we repeat words, greetings, responses or acclamations during Mass. The presider says, “The Lord be with you” and we reply, “and with your spirit” five times during a regular Sunday liturgy.

Have you noticed how much of prayer in the Catholic Church is repetitive? This second Sunday of Easter is also Divine Mercy Sunday, and like decades of the Hail Mary in the rosary, the repetitions are many — “For the sake of his sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world” is recited for every bead of the Divine Mercy Chaplet — using a rosary where we would pray the Hail Mary. Some parishes have a second service today just for the Divine Mercy devotions.

There are those who argue that repetition in prayer is a futile action because it quickly becomes meaningless. I would argue that through repetition we become more aware of prayerfulness. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that, “Christian Tradition has retained three major expressions of prayer: vocal, meditative and contemplative. They have one basic trait in common: composure of heart” (n. 2699). I say the rosary, as well as the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy, has all three.

Vocal prayer engages both body and soul and creates awareness for both stature and focus. Meditative and contemplative prayer engage our heart and mind and give meaning and conviction to our faith. One need only to enter a church when the rosary is recited to recognize all three expressions.

The Eastern traditions have brought us the “Jesus Prayer” – Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner. This small prayer repeated throughout the day is a constant reflection of the wonderful gift of grace that we are bestowed in our sinfulness. There are numerous Scripture examples of repeated prayer. In Chapter 26 of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus begs three times in prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane to have “this cup pass from me.” His repetition actually intensifies the real suffering he must have felt in knowing what was ahead of him.

The next time you attend liturgy, look through your missal or hymnal and count the number of times a phrase or word is prayed, recited or sung. When we recite the Divine Mercy Chaplet today, let us all regain “a composure of heart” as we are washed with that undeserved, yet generously given, melt-your-heart expressions of love pouring forth from the heart of Jesus.

Wettstein is a volunteer choir director and former director of music and liturgy at Good Shepherd Parish, Chilton.