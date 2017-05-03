The door of salvation is open to all

The Living Rite column explores what you will see, hear, taste, touch or smell while at church this weekend.

This Sunday’s Gospel mentions the gate through which sheep pass. We, who are the sheep of Jesus’ flock, pass through holy gates each time we open and go through the doors of our church.

You have passed through the doors of your church many times, but have you ever stopped to look at them? Many church doors are works of art in themselves. Some are solid wood or a mixture of wood and glass, constructed in such a way to form the image of a cross. Your church doors might have elaborate carving on them, perhaps a religious symbol such as the trinitarian triangle, or an image of Christ, Mary or a saint. There are also doors that bear an arch, sometimes referred to as a cathedral arch. This style dates back to Roman times. In my parish, we have a door that separates the sacristy from body of the church. It is my favorite door because it includes a second tiny door that opens. I assume that at one time this “priestly peephole” was used by the priest to check on the people before Mass began. When a new bishop is installed in a diocese, he stands outside the door of the cathedral and raps loudly asking for admittance. The last gesture when a church is permanently closed is the bishop turning the key to lock the church door.

The doors of all Catholic churches, while artistic additions to the architecture, carry a far deeper symbolic meaning. The term the sheep gate that we hear of in the Scriptures was a special gate in Jerusalem through which the sacrificial sheep were brought to the temple. The sheep gate had no locks or bars, for all those of devout sincerity were welcome to bring sacrifice. This gate was blessed, setting it apart as a special gate. During this season of Easter, we recall in a particular way that Jesus passed through the sheep gate as the Lamb of God. The sacrifice of his life on the cross made atonement for our sins. Through his sacrifice, the door of salvation has been opened to everyone and in this, our church doors are holy portals.

Each time we pass through the doors into our church we are responding to Jesus who is the new sheep gate. In the liturgy, we participate in his sacrifice made on our behalf. By partaking in that sacrifice, we acknowledge that we hear his voice and are willing to follow him. Most importantly, our reception of the Eucharist gives us spiritual union with our shepherd. That union gives us the strength to pass through the doors to leave the church and return to the world to invite others to hear the shepherd’s voice.

The next time you reach out to pull open the door of your church, call to mind that you are passing through the sheep gate and that, whomever enters through that door, will have life and live it more abundantly.

Zahorik is pastoral associate at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oshkosh.