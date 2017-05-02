From Fatima to Champion, Mary’s message is hope

Our Lady of Good Help and DCCW to host Marian Day for 100th anniversary of Fatima apparitions

CHAMPION — As international conflicts continue to flare and relationships on the homefront are tested, the world continues to search for peace.

Though times may seem challenging, Catholics everywhere are turning to a landmark anniversary that touches everything from the largest nations to the smallest families. That anniversary is Mary’s appearance to three children in 1917 in the village of Fatima, Portugal, during which the Blessed Mother shared a message of hope for the world.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions, the Green Bay Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion will host Marian Day May 18. The public is welcome to experience the hope that connects people to Mary and her mission.

“It’s way more powerful than I could have dreamed or would have expected,” said DCCW President Paula Freimuth. “I can only image what the day is going to be like if I feel this way already.”

Marian Day marks the first time the shrine and the DCCW have partnered for an event. Freimuth said she approached the shrine around three years ago to discuss the possibility of hosting Marian Day, and the volunteers agreed it would be a fantastic way to celebrate Fatima’s centenary.

“When this was getting closer, I contacted the shrine again, and it was on the calendar but we needed to start planning,” Freimuth said. “Corrie Campbell took the ball and she went with it. She has been phenomenal.”

Campbell, events and communications coordinator for the shrine, said that planning Marian Day was made easy thanks to the experience of Freimuth and the DCCW.

“The DCCW is very efficient,” Campbell said. “Paula and the group are very organized, and every little detail of this event is so personalized that it cannot be anything but a wonderful experience for those who attend.”

Campbell and the shrine took on the task of contacting the guest speakers, including Fr. Francisco Pereira, chaplain at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima.

Fr. Pereira, who will open the world celebration of the 100th anniversary of Fatima with Pope Francis in Portugal, first learned of the Champion shrine during a previous trip to the U.S. When comparing Fatima and Champion, Fr. Pereira said the connection between the shrines is a message of hope.

“The message of Fatima is more actual than ever,” Fr. Pereira told The Compass. “Pray for peace and also offer ourselves, as Christ did on the cross for the conversion of sinners, (for) the union of families and the reconstruction of life in all places.”

Also speaking at Marian Day is Julianne Stanz, director of the diocesan Department of New Evangelization. Stanz, a native of Ireland, said she will discuss the context for apparitions around the world, with a focus on the apparition that took place in Knock, Ireland, in 1879.

“I think Our Lady keeps calling us back to the messages of her son,” Stanz said. “She always points to him. A quote that I often say to people is, ‘Jesus is the son, but Mary is the dawn announcing his arriving.’ In our lives, we are called to always point toward him.”

Marian Day will also feature an opening prayer and blessing by Father of Mercy John Broussard, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help; Mass with Bishop David Ricken and Fr. Pereira; guest speaker David Carollo, executive director of the World Apostolate of Fatima; and a eucharistic procession with the statue of Fatima. Priests will also be available throughout the day for confession.

Campbell said the shrine is planning for over 1,000 attendees. Registration is required by May 5 and includes a continental breakfast, boxed lunch and access to the speakers and events of the day. Accessible entrances and on-site transport services will be available to anyone with mobility issues.

“Our mother watches over us, because it is still a very peaceful experience, even when we have large groups,” Campbell said. “We are probably going to be one of the big events in the U.S. with Marian Day.”

As the shrine and DCCW iron out final details, Freimuth said it is wonderful how everything has come together for this gathering.

“I have to give a lot of praise to the personnel at the shrine,” Freimuth said. “There is a lot of excitement. We are beginning to see a clear picture of what we are going to be able to offer Catholic individuals all over.”

“This is an historic month and week,” Campbell said. “When you think about Fr. Pereira coming here from Fatima after being with the pope … it will be a very historic event.”

Fr. Pereira and Freimuth agree that Catholics can find peace in the Blessed Mother and her messages of hope.

“It’s important to pray for peace in the world,” Fr. Pereira said. “When we see so many wars raging around the world, we still need to pray for peace for these countries in war, like Ukraine and Syria, but even for peace in all communities so that we can reach out to all humankind and find that we are brothers and sisters and that we cannot divide ourselves.”

“I think this might solidify that we need hope, and we need to have faith in our lives during these troubled times,” Freimuth said. “I am hoping that people who come here with heavy hearts will go back with hope.”

