Little Chute Catholic offers his time opposing abortion, helping elderly

LITTLE CHUTE — If you want to meet someone who walks his talk, follow Duane Van Boxtel for a week. You’ll witness faith in action.

Van Boxtel has dedicated his life since he retired to full-time volunteering. His number one cause is the respect life movement. He pickets in front of the Planned Parenthood facility on Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton every day it is open.

A graduate of St. John High School in Little Chute, Van Boxtel said watching the movie “Silent Scream” in 1982, and seeing how preborn babies suffer during abortion, changed his life. At the time he picketed at the abortion facility in Grand Chute.

The first day Van Boxtel began full-time picketing in Grand Chute was Feb. 7, 2011, the day after the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl. “When I first came out here full time it was so busy, at least 30 abortions a day. … The abortionist came at eight in the morning and was here until after six,” he said.

Within a short time, Van Boxtel could see his efforts starting to pay off. Thinking of his first “save” still chokes him up.

“I was smiling and tears of joy were pouring down because I helped Jesus save a baby,” recalled Van Boxtel. Through the years, countless girls and women changed their minds about having an abortion after talking with Van Boxtel, including a mother of twins and a mother of triplets, he said.

Others have joined him, but the majority of the time he was on his own. Braving the weather was not easy, but worse than that was dealing with hostile people. On three occasions someone tried to run him over with their car and a woman threw coffee in his face.

In the fall of 2015, abortion services at the Grand Chute facility were suspended and it was closed permanently in the summer of 2016. Van Boxtel credits the closing to three things. The business was not able to retain physicians to perform abortions; they could not retain or hire workers for the facility; and they were losing clients “because we were out here talking to the girls, treating them with love, kindness and compassion, not hatred, not violence.”

After Labor Day in 2016, Van Boxtel moved his picketing efforts to the Planned Parenthood office in Appleton since they still refer women to an abortion facility in Milwaukee. He pickets on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. He leaves for an hour each day to attend Mass and takes time off during the lunch hour on Tuesdays to deliver food for Meals on Wheels. Tuesday evenings he brings some elderly women to Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Appleton. On Sundays he volunteers at Mass at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna.

Van Boxtel appeals to the workers at Planned Parenthood as well. “I get on my knees and say, ‘Jesus loves you. He just doesn’t love what you do. Come get a free booklet. We’ve got help for you. We can get you a good job, you don’t have to work here.’”

Van Boxtel, who is single and has no children, said he loves children and women. “I pray for them. I don’t only want to save the baby, but I want to save the mother’s soul, too. I pray every day that all the babies that we save will get to heaven. I pray every day that I do the Lord’s will, the way he wants it, not the way I want it. His way is always better.”

As long as abortion exists, Van Boxtel plans to keep picketing. “They want me to go to Milwaukee to help shut that one down once this one shuts down,” he said. “We’re so effective. We use kindness and love. They just really want help but you can’t be hostile. We shut down the Grand Chute facility and this was the busiest one in the state. We got it down to nothing.”