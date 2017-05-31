Local Catholics hold reception for sister who serves Caribbean poor

APPLETON — About 100 people gathered May 19 to honor Dominican Sr. Maria Marciano at a dinner at St. Thomas More Church. Most were Catholics from around the Green Bay Diocese who have had the privilege to work alongside Sr. Maria in the Caribbean area as part of mission trips, mainly in conjunction with visits to the diocesan-supported mission in the Dominican Republic.

Sr. Maria, originally from Brazil, was in Wisconsin to give the commencement address at Marquette University on May 21. She also received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Award from the university.

For 25 years, Sr. Maria has served the poorest of the poor.

“Many people from Wisconsin and the Fox Cities area have worked with Sr. Maria over the years through mission trips to both Haiti and the Dominican Republic,” said Mary Beth Nienhaus of Sacred Heart Parish in Appleton. “We know firsthand the great influence she has had on the development of these countries. Sr. Maria’s work has led to building roads, water systems, schools and community centers. She has transformed many lives through these projects.”

From a young age, Sr. Maria knew she wasn’t going to follow the traditional path most sisters take.

“I am unique, and sometimes that scares me,” admitted Sr. Maria, through an interpreter. “When I went to talk to the sisters and said, ‘I want to become a sister,’ I was 17 years old. They said, ‘You’re very young.’ I said, ‘Mother, I know exactly what I want. I’m going to study to help the agriculture of farmers in Brazil. I’m going to study this and this and this.’”

She added that if they said they wanted her to do something else, “then I wouldn’t have gone in. But Mother said, ‘In our congregation, we need people who can work different than we do.’”

For her first 10 years, Sr. Maria served in Brazil. She was then transferred to the Dominican Republic, where she worked with Fr. Bill Hoffman, now pastor of St. Philip Parish in Green Bay, who was assigned to the diocesan mission at that time. She has great respect for him and considers him her godfather.

Julie Vargas, a member of St. Joseph Parish in Wautoma, has served as an interpreter for Sr. Maria on eight mission trips since she retired from teaching in 2011.

“We’ve built houses,” she said. “We built onto a school. We did an agriculture research center — whatever project sister has for us to do, we help with.”

Not only is Sr. Maria remarkable in her ministry, but her education and commitment to social justice would be hard to match.

“She did a nine-year plan of studies in three years,” noted Vargas. “She has six licenses. She is a civil engineer, she is a hydrology engineer, an economist, an agronomist, a vet tech and has a degree in business administration. She’s used every one of those.

“In the Dominican Republic, she has a farm that is sustainable with diversified crops,” Vargas added. “She has a leadership team on the farm. If she died, they could go on without her. Now she’s replicating this in Haiti.”

Prior to the commencement address, Vargas was asked by Marquette about Sr. Maria. Vargas noted the nun’s “profound positive influence on the lives and natural environments of the countries of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.”

Vargas also told Marquette about the high respect in which the Dominican Sister is held by governments in both Haiti and the Dominican Republic, which are traditionally at odds with each other.

“This relationship ultimately continues to benefit the citizens of each country and promotes the development of the nations into successful, sustainable societies,” Vargas wrote.

When Vargas first met Sr. Maria, she said the sister shared with her several axioms of an independent, sustainable society that all countries of the world progress through. These include patience as well as participation by local people. Missionaries must always listen to the desires of the people and that all projects must arise from these indigenous desires.

Sharon Peot, a member of St. Pius X Parish in Appleton, has been on five mission trips with Sr. Maria.

“There’s a little apprehension the first time you go,” she said, “because you don’t know what you’re getting into. … You get more than you give. I’m so impressed with sister’s willingness. She has the skills, she’s dedicated her life to trying to make people’s lives better. She truly lives the Gospel. That keeps you coming back.”

Sr. Maria noted how at home she felt surrounded by people from the Green Bay Diocese.

“We had other missionaries and it didn’t work out because they didn’t respect people’s stories,” she said. “The missionaries from Green Bay are respectful.”

People aren’t poor because they want to be poor, they are poor because of the lack of opportunities, she added. Providing more opportunities, particularly increasing the literacy rate in the area she’s serving, will be her focus moving forward.

When asked if she could see continuing her mission work in the Dominican Republic and Haiti for the rest of her life, Sr. Maria answered without hesitation: “Oh, si!”