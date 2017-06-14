Appleton parish’s memorial grant program marks 10 years of support

In one decade, St. Thomas More has awarded more than $300,000 to causes

APPLETON — In its 10th year of offering grants to charitable organizations, the St. Thomas More Memorial Fund Grant Program has exceeded $300,000 in donations. This year, $30,000 was awarded to 11 local and global outreach groups.

Among the 11 groups to receive funding is The Compass, which will use its $1,000 grant to provide 84 subscriptions for one year to Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Green Bay Correctional Institution and Redgranite Correctional Institution.

In applying for the grant last March, Amy Kawula, advertising and marketing manager for The Compass, explained that the subscriptions would provide much-needed spiritual reading material to inmates at the correctional facilities.

“Many of the prisoners are Catholic or have a Catholic background,” wrote Kawula. “We, along with the Stewardship and Pastoral Services Department of the diocese, which oversees ministry to prisoners, agree that Catholic reading material is beneficial to our incarcerated brethren.”

Beginning with the July 14 edition, the grant will fund one year of subscriptions for inmates.

“The Compass is a wonderful way of providing spiritual nourishment on a variety of topics on a consistent basis in an easy to read and inviting format,” said Mary Armbrust, pastoral care and ministry coordinator for the Diocese of Green Bay. “Having a copy of The Compass is a visible reminder to each inmate who receives one that they are not forgotten and is an outward sign of the great news of God’s love, compassion, and mercy.”

The grant program, made possible following a generous gift from a longtime St. Thomas More parishioner, began in 2008.

“We are a blessed people to be able to share what was so freely given to us,” said Fr. Jim Lucas, pastor of St. Thomas More Parish. “The blessings from this wonderful gift that was entrusted to us are meant to be shared. We receive so much more in return when we are helping others in our local and global community.”

The other grant recipients for the 2016-17 fiscal year, are:

The School Sisters of St. Francis: To support an orphanage in Guatemala, $5,000.

Habitat for Humanity: To help build a home for a parishioner, $5,000.

Sisters of St. Francis: For installation of a well and hand pump in Africa, $4,000.

Dominican Republic and Haiti missions: For a shipping container project, $3,750.

Dominican Republic missions: For a latrine project, $2,250.

COTS: To support the young adult program, $2,000.

Fox Valley Warming Shelter: For the Grateful Plateful fundraising event, $2,000.

St. Joseph Food Pantry: For the Reach for Kids Backpack program, $2,000.

Spiritus: For two Spiritus Missionary Teams, $2,000.

Riverview Gardens: For its Serviceworks Job-Training Program, $1,000.

Readers who are interested in helping to continue The Compass subscription initiative to inmates can contact Amy Kawula, (920) 272-8212; [email protected] Information on the St. Thomas More Memorial Fund Grant Program can be found on the parish website, www.stmcath.org, or by calling Barb Tremel at the parish office, (920) 739-7758.