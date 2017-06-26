Catholic Extension launches online summer camp for Catholics of all ages

CHICAGO — Catholic Extension has launched its virtual Camp Catholic, an online summer camp for Catholics of all ages.

The virtual camp is designed to keep Catholics engaged in their faith during the lazy days of summer, “when most of us are enjoying vacations, splashing in the pool and celebrating the kid in all of us,” said a news release from the Chicago-based organization.

Camp Catholic offers campers weekly email messages that feature a Gospel passage paired with interactive content including activities and “Catholic Questions” that can be shared with friends, family parish and school — all delivered to participants’ inboxes after they sign up at http://goo.gl/UHYBfR.

Catholic Extension is the leading supporter of missionary work in poor and remote parts of the United States.

Each week of the 12-week email series covers a different theme — from vocations to the sacraments to the saints. The messages contain Gospel reflections from seminarians who are supported by Catholic Extension as well as educational content offering catechesis and explanations behind Catholic teachings and traditions.

Each week, campers also can expect a “Weekly Challenge” encouraging them to share their faith with others and engage with Catholic Extension on social media.

“Featuring engaging infographics and fun activities, Camp Catholic is a perfect way to ensure that you don’t take a vacation from your faith this summer,” said the release.

Catholic Extension ran the series last summer and more than 3,000 people participated. To date, there are already more than 1,300 virtual campers connecting with their faith through Camp Catholic.