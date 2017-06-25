The Compass earns 14 awards from Catholic Press Association

QUEBEC— The Compass received 14 awards from the Catholic Press Association, including first place for General Excellence, weekly diocesan newspapers with a circulation of 25,000 or less, during the 2017 Catholic Media Conference held at Laval University in Quebec.

It is the second consecutive year and fourth time in eight years The Compass has received first place for General Excellence, the top honor given by the CPA for Catholic newspapers in the United States and Canada.

In awarding the General Excellence honor, judges noted: “An extremely comprehensive paper with many original stories. Impressive in-depth reporting. The graphic elements enhance the reader’s experience, and the pull-out sections are beautifully designed.

“Enjoyable variety of articles. Extra inserts in the two issues submitted are very nice for people who want a long-read component. Original, local articles may capture readers’ attention,” the judges added.

Other winners in the same category included The Observer, Diocese of Rockford, Ill., second place, and the Milwaukee Catholic Herald, third place.

In addition to General Excellence, The Compass received five other first place awards, one second place award and seven third place awards. The other awards, which recognized work that appeared in The Compass in 2016, include:

First place, Best Regular Special Supplement: Priest Jubilee Section by The Compass Staff;

First place, Best Coverage of Pro-Life Issues: Weekly newspaper with 25,000 or less circulation: Respect Life Section stories by Jaye Alderson and Bob Zyskowski;

First place, Best Reporting on the Celebration of a Sacrament, weekly newspaper with 25,000 or less circulation: “Father, son ordained to diaconate” by Jeff Kurowski;

First place, Best Editorial on a National/International Issue, weekly newspaper with 25,000 or less circulation: “The business of health care” by Patricia Kasten;

First place, Best Layout of Article or Column, weekly newspaper with 25,000 or less circulation:”Summer outings in Diocese of Green Bay” by Rachel Koepke and Rachel Cunningham;

Second place, Best Coverage of the Year of Mercy by Sam Lucero and Patricia Kasten;

Third place, Best Photo Story: Year of Mercy, “Bishop Ricken celebrates Mass at Redgranite Correctional Institution” by Sam Lucero;

Third place, Best Feature Writing, weekly newspaper with 25,000 or less circulation: “Homeless shelter volunteers put wheels in motion, create Spokes 4 Hope” by Jeff Kurowski;

Third place, Best Personality Profile, weekly newspaper with 25,000 or less circulation: “Giving back is as easy as pie” by Sam Lucero;

Third place, Best Regular Column: Family Life: “A Space for Grace” by Julianne Stanz;

Third place, Best Annual Report: Diocesan Finances by Amy Kawula and Rachel Cunningham;

Third place, Best Use of Art or Graphics, “Summer Outings in the Diocese of Green Bay” by Rachel Koepke and Rachel Cunningham;

Third place, Best Special Supplement or Special Issue with Advertising Emphasis: “Campus Ministry Section” by Amy Kawula and Rachel Cunningham

The entire list of winners is posted online at this link.

Next year’s Catholic Media Conference will be hosted by The Compass and held at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay. See more here.