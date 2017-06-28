Five priests to be ordained on July 1 in Ledgeview

GREEN BAY — Bishop David Ricken will ordain Deacons Adam Bradley, Mark Mleziva, Matthew Rappl, Jon Thorsen and Zachary Weber to the priesthood for the Diocese of Green Bay at the Mass of Ordination, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. Mary Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, De Pere (Ledgeview).

The ordination class is the largest in the diocese since 1991. Compass associate editor Jeff Kurowski has profiled each of the five candidates for priesthood. Read Kurowski’s stories at the links below:

