Hundreds attend Marian Day at shrine

CHAMPION — On the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima appearing to three shepherd children in Portugal, hundreds of women gathered under an outdoor canopy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help May 18 to hear inspirational messages about Mary. They were also reminded to share her message with others.

Julianne Stanz, director of the diocesan Department of New Evangelization, shared her message from a young Catholic mother’s perspective. Other speakers included David Carollo, executive director of the World Apostolate of Fatima, and Fr. Francisco Pereira, chaplain at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. Fr. Pereira arrived at the national shrine just days after celebrating the Fatima centennial with Pope Francis on May 13.

The day-long Marian Day event was sponsored by the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. In addition to approximately 500 to 600 women, several dozen men were also present.

Stanz spoke about her deep devotion to Mary, which was instilled in her as a young girl by her own mother. Her message to other mothers was that they must continue to share the love and devotion to Jesus offered by the mother of Jesus. “As we gather today, (Mary’s) message remains timely, but especially for us as women,” said Stanz. “Pope Francis reminds us that Our Lady has always opened doors to the Lord and this is certainly true for us as women. Our own bishop, Bishop (David) Ricken, reminds us that women, each one of us, have a unique place in the new evangelization.”

She explained that the new evangelization calls Catholics “to deepen our own faith so that we can share our with others.”

“How many of us in our own lives have been struggling with a child or a grandchild … who is not practicing their faith?” she asked. “We know the heartbreak of that. Our Lady stands before us and invites all to bring our prayers to those who are struggling, those who are in need of healing today.”

The role of mothers is to help others discover Mary and the message of peace that she offers, said Stanz. “We must go forward as women to bring the strength of healing and comfort that Our Lady offers.”

Stanz quoted Pope Francis, who said that the first witnesses to the birth of Jesus were shepherds and the first witnesses to the resurrection were women.

“Our Lady of Fatima appeared to shepherds, simple, humble people just like the shepherds who witnessed the birth of Christ,” she said. “This is not a coincidence. The design that God has for how Our Lady speaks to us in the world today is incredible.”

The mission of women, as explained by Pope Francis, is to “give witness to our children and grandchildren that Christ is risen,” said Stanz. “He is alive. He moves in each one of us today. Mothers, go forward with this witness. Women, go forward with this witness and the message of Our Lady to bring healing and comfort to people who need healing and comfort more than ever.”

Stanz said three apparitions of Mary changed her life: Our Lady of Knock, Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of Good Help.

Our Lady of Knock appeared to about 15 people on a hill in Ireland in 1879, two decades after the Great Famine. “Our Lady, St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph, protector of the church, gave them a message of hope that helped the Irish people recover their own sense of dignity and being nourished with the food of the Eucharist,” she said.

“Our Lady of Knock stands before us, not just physically, but today I believe the great hunger is a spiritual one,” said Stanz. “How many children are growing up in homes where they will never pray to Our Lady, they will never pray the rosary, they will never read the Bible? As women, we have an opportunity to provide spiritual food for children who are starving in our homes and in our families today.”

Stanz said Our Lady of Fatima’s message is to pray the rosary.

“People say that when we pray the rosary, the evil one runs away. It is one of our greatest weapons and don’t ever underestimate the power of the rosary,” she said. “She urged us to pray for the conversion of sinners and to teach children, to instruct them in the ways of faith, to find a way to end war. Her message is timely 100 years later for us.”

Stanz noted that the name of Our Lady of Good Help is a key to her message. “She is not Our Lady of Self Help,” which is the message today’s culture preaches, she said. “Our Lady encourages us to step back from our lives and go to her as the source of good help … of good news. That’s what evangelization means: to share good news.”

She challenged the women to think about someone they know who needs Mary’s message.

“My challenge to you is that after you are fed by the witness of our speakers today, you will take something back to share with someone you love. What is the source of our good news? It’s not our selves, it’s Jesus Christ.”

Stanz concluded her talk telling the women that they bring hope to the world every time they teach their children about Mary.

Bishop Ricken celebrated Mass for the Marian Day attendees. In his homily, he reiterated Stanz’s message about bringing Mary’s message of hope to families.

“You’ve got to pray them back into the church, and Mary is a beautiful way to do that, and the rosary is a very powerful tool to accomplish that,” he said.

Fr. Pereira also addressed the gathering and led a eucharistic procession around the shrine grounds.