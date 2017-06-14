Sisters with ties to diocese celebrate religious jubilees

ALLOUEZ — Members of several religious communities with ties to the Diocese of Green Bay are celebrating jubilees in religious life this summer.

Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Cross held a community celebration for jubilarians on June 10.

Sr. Romana Klaubauf is marking her golden jubilee this year. Born in Sturgeon Bay, Sr. Romana earned a degree from Holy Family Hospital School of Nursing in Manitowoc in 1965. She ministered in hospitals and nursing homes in Manitowoc and Kaukauna. From 1990 to 1992 she served as chair of the nursing department and as a nursing instructor at Silver Lake College. Sr. Romana was a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in Manitowoc prior to transferring to the Franciscan sisters in La Crosse in 1995.

School Sisters of St. Francis

More than 50 School Sisters of St. Francis will celebrate anniversaries of service as women religious on June 17.

Sr. Mary Therese (Mary Ellen) Brunner is celebrating 70 years of religious life. She was born in Cross Plains, Wis., earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Alverno College, Milwaukee, and a Master of Science degree in education from UW-Milwaukee. In the Diocese of Green Bay, she served as teacher/organist at St. Charles School, Charlesburg (1961-1963), and as pastoral minister at St. Bernadette Parish, Appleton (1978-1981).

Sr. Marilyn (Edward Ann) Brodd is celebrating 60 years of religious life. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and chemistry from Alverno College, Milwaukee; a Master of Science degree in inorganic chemistry from Purdue University; a Master of Science degree in administration and adult education from UW-Milwaukee; and a certificate in theological studies from Washington Theological Union. In the Diocese of Green Bay, she served as a campus minister at the UW-Oshkosh (1980-1985). Cards for the sisters may be mailed to the sister’s name, ATTN: Jubilee Committee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215.

Sinsinawa Dominicans

Sr. Patricia Beckman will celebrate her 50th jubilee at a Mass in Queen of the Rosary Chapel at Sinsinawa Mound on Sunday, July 9, with eight other Sinsinawa Dominicans celebrating golden jubilees. Her religious name was Sr. Kathrine. Sr. Patricia is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lucille (Schmitt) Beckman. Her ministry has been dedicated to educational administration. In the Green Bay Diocese, Sr. Patricia served as the diocesan consultant for educational leadership from 1997-2001, and as principal at St. John Bosco, Sturgeon Bay, 2010-2014.

Sr. Alban Hermes celebrated 70 years of religious life at a Mass at Queen of the Rosary Chapel at Sinsinawa Mound on June 4, along with 12 other sisters celebrating 70 years. Sr. Alban is the daughter of the late John and Frances (Ridder) Hermes. Her ministry has been dedicated to teaching for 30 years and pastoral ministry for 35 years. In the Diocese of Green Bay, Sr. Alban taught at St. Peter, Oshkosh, 1972-1973. Sr. Alban now lives in community at the motherhouse in Sinsinawa.

Sr. Geraldine Hoye celebrated her 60th jubilee Sunday, June 4, along with 20 other Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters celebrating 60 years. She is the daughter of the late William and Angeline (Besowshek) Hoye. Sr. Geraldine’s ministry has been dedicated to teaching, educational administration, pastoral ministry and faith formation. In the Diocese of Green Bay, Sr. Geraldine served as a pastoral associate for the Northern Door Catholic Community (now Stella Maris Parish), Door County, from 2001-2005. She is currently living in community at the motherhouse, Sinsinawa.

Sr. Stephana Garvey also celebrated her 70th jubilee on June 4. She is the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Kane) Garvey. Sr. Stephana’s ministry has been dedicated to teaching. In the Diocese of Green Bay, she taught at St. Peter, Oshkosh, 1969-1970. Sr. Stephana is living in community at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.

Sr. Leopold Kaufmann celebrated her 75th jubilee June 4 at Sinsinawa Mound. Sr. Leopold’s home parish is St. Peter, Oshkosh. She is the daughter of the late Leopold and Kathryn (Freuen) Kaufmann. Her ministry has been dedicated to teaching and being finance officer and secretary. She served in the Archdiocese of New York and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, as well as in Illinois and Minnesota. Sr. Leopold is living in community at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.

Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, St. Louis Province, honored their jubilarians on March 19, the feast of St. Joseph.

Sr. Teresa Shea is marking 80 years in religious life. Her ministry was teaching, and in the Green Bay Diocese she taught at St. Joseph’s Academy in Green Bay from 1953-1954. She now lives at the Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis.

Sr. Alice Hein is celebrating 75 years of religious life. Born in Unity, Wis., her ministry was teaching. She taught at St. Joseph Indian School in Keshena from 1944-1953 and St. Mary Grade School in Oshkosh from 1963-1964. She now lives at the Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis.

Sr. Charlotte Smith is a diamond jubilarian and a teacher. She taught at St. Joseph’s Academy in Green Bay from 1968-1977. She now lives at NHC Healthcare and Rehab, in North Augusta, S.C.

Sr. Ida Robetine Berresheim is marking 70 years as a Carondelet Sister. She served in various ministries, including as a teacher at St. John Grade School in Green Bay from 1959-1960. She now lives at Holy Family Community in St. Louis.

Sisters of St. Joseph, Third Order of St. Francis

Sr. Veronette Pieczynski is marking her 70th in religious life. She served as a teacher. She entered the community from St. Peter Parish in Stevens Point. In the Diocese of Green Bay, Sr. Veronette served at St. Mary of the Angels Parish in Green Bay from 1954-56 and St. John the Baptist in Menasha in 1949-1957 and again from 1981-1987. She now lives at Willow Brooke Point, Stevens Point.

Sisters of the Holy Cross

The Sisters of the Holy Cross in Notre Dame, Ind., will have a jubilee celebration on Sunday, July 16, in the Church of Our Lady of Loretto at St. Mary’s, Notre Dame.

Sr. Sister Dorothy Ann Reppen is one of the jubilarians and is celebrating 75 years of religious life. She was born in Boscobel, Wis., and entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Cross while living in Green Bay. She served in the ministry of education for 35 years. Her work led her to Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.