Suamico parish celebrates centennial on June 18

SUAMICO — It was Easter Week in 1917. Thirty-three Catholic families — many of Polish heritage, who were members of SS. Edward and Isadore Parish in Flintville — gathered at what was called Bourchard Hall in Suamico to form what became St. Benedict Parish.

This year, on June 18, Bishop David Ricken will gather with the descendants — both spiritual and physical — of those 33 families to mark the parish’s centennial year. A 4 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at the church, with a social to follow in the parish hall.

Franciscan Fr. Gerald Prusakowski, pastor, will be joined by Franciscan Fr. Everard Scesney, parochial vicar, and Franciscan Fr. Brendan Wroblewski, who helps with Mass on weekends, as well as other priests who have served the parish, including Fr. Richard Getchel, Fr. John Bergstadt and Franciscan Fr. Finian Zaucha. Missionaries of Faith Fr. Judah Pigon, who has been appointed Administrator of St. Benedict Parish, Suamico, and St. Pius Parish, Little Suamico, effective July 1, will also attend.

“It’s a very active parish and people are concerned about the parish,” noted Fr. Prusakowski, who has served at St. Benedict’s for five years.

“There’s a group — not a club,” he said, “all these people from their own areas (such as maintenance, music, the Knights of Columbus, the gardens, the kitchen). You’re able to turn to them and they are able to get people to help out. It’s a very concerned parish.”

Fr. Scesney admitted that, at first, “I didn’t want to come here.” He had been serving “up North” and wanted to stay there. However, “as time went on, I got to love it here and love the people. I’m a friendly sort of guy and don’t mind talking with people.”

The three Franciscans will be reassigned by their religious community later this summer. A farewell celebration for them was held earlier this month.

Fr. Scesney said he will especially miss the children and the senior members of the parish, whom he called “the mainstays of the parish.”

“I showed a special interest in the children,” he added. “At church, we’d walk out hand in hand. I would joke with them before the entrance procession, and invite them up to the altar. I thought it made them feel a part of the parish.” He also sings to some senior members before Mass.

The first parish church was in a vacant public schoolhouse. The men of the parish renovated it through the summer of 1917. The first pastors served from neighboring parishes, such as St. John in Howard. St. Benedict was first formed as a mission parish of Flintville. Today, St. Benedict is a sister parish with St. Pius, Little Suamico, and St. Maximillian Kolbe in Sobieski. The Franciscan priests serve at all three.

“I’m the pastor of all three places. This is what we were asked to do,” said Fr. Prusakowski. “We are separate parishes, but we are working together and helping each other and sharing what we can with each other. When we had the parish meetings, all three parishes met at the same time. We had a general meeting — each parish would go into different rooms and deal with what was specifically their parish. And I went from one (room) to the other. That was the way I operated here and that is how I saw it, as a linkage — working together wherever we can. Not a merger, but three parishes working together as best as we could and sharing with each other.”

The 1917 church served the parish until 1957, when the present church was dedicated by Bishop Stanislaus Bona on June 23. The new church was built on the original site, and the old church was sold and moved offsite.

The centennial year has operated under the theme: “Remember, rejoice, renew.” Fr. Prusakowski said it has urged everyone to “remember the past, rejoice in the present and renew in the future.”

The theme was the brainchild of Mark Hollister, a longtime parish member. The logo, including the image of the St. Benedict’s church, was designed by Sue Bertrand, a member at St. Pius.

All the people working at the anniversary year fish fry wore the signature blue T-shirts.

Other anniversary year events included renewal of marriage vows on the first weekend of each month for couples marking anniversaries that month; an October food collection for Paul’s Pantry; Holy Hour on First Fridays; a blessing of cars last July; a poster contest for the students in religious education; and a Christmas concert featuring the parish’s renowned choir, “The Spirit of Isaiah.”

On the anniversary weekend, the National Pilgrim Statue of Our Lady of Fatima will also be at St. Benedict’s. This is the centennial of the appearance of the Blessed Mother to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal.

Fr. Prusakowski said that the Spirit of Isaiah choir — which has published one vinyl album and two CDs, including the prolife “Life for the Child Within” — is one of the things he believes makes St. Benedict Parish unique. The choir, headed by Jim Bertler, was formed in 1982, first as a folk group at the request of then-pastor Fr. Leo Lessard.

“They do a real good job of trying to get the people involved in singing, said Fr. Pruzakowski. “Jim and the ‘Spirit of Isaiah’ are the first thing that comes to my mind when I think about what I really like about the parish and makes it unique.”

The choir will mark its 35th anniversary later this year. It was named, said Bertler, its director, after the prophet Isaiah, “whom God had called to spread his words of love to all people.”

Bertler, a 42-year member of the parish, said the choir started to help the parish learn the music in the then-new “Glory and Praise” hymnal. Today, it has 18 regular members, with some associates. Besides Bertler, there are five original members: Rich and Pam Schneider, Phil LaBlanc, Terry Komorowski and Patti Komorowski Alicea.

Laura Hollister, parish secretary, has been a member of the parish for 35 years. She and her husband, Jim, serve the parish in many capacities. They were married at St. Benedict’s 30 years ago.

When asked what she thinks is special about St. Benedict, Laura mentioned the parish’s size: “We’re not very big, and so you get to know people. What welcomed me here was the elderly people — I wanted to help the church like they were doing, to follow in their footsteps. I guess it worked. It’s just the feeling that we’re all one family here. You get to know and love everybody here.”