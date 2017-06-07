The responsibility of discipleship

Disciple: one who embraces and assists in spreading the teachings of another; an active adherent, as of a movement or philosophy; one of the original followers of Jesus. (American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, Fourth Edition)

There was a time in the early days of Christianity when admitting that one believed in God could be dangerous. Today, however, things have changed. Believing in God has become a kind of litmus test, especially when talking politics. Questions about whether or not someone is saved are commonplace, with the questioner generally feeling quite certain about the answer. If, however, one’s response is that only God can answer that question (“… a merciful and gracious God …” we might add) it almost always leads to an argument, with these verses from John’s Gospel being used as a “proof text” for the validity of the questioner’s position.

But if these words of Jesus are meant to be a proof text for anything it is to assure us of God’s love, not of God’s desire to condemn. Jesus isn’t talking about a God who picks and chooses who’s “in” and who’s “out.” Jesus is describing a God who desires eternal life for all of God’s children. “The Lord … slow to anger and rich in kindness and fidelity.” This is the God of whom Jesus speaks. And as disciples of Jesus, these are the teachings which we are to follow and the philosophy of life to which we are called.

“For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.” From these passages it would seem obvious that our God is a loving God and that God’s Son, Jesus, is a reflection of that love in divine fellowship with the Spirit. Why is it, then, that we, who claim to be disciples of Jesus, are so quick to become angry on God’s behalf, ready to condemn those who do not believe as we do? If God is “slow to anger and rich in kindness …” are not we, as disciples of God’s Son, called to do likewise?

Van Benthem is a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a longtime pastoral minister in the diocese.