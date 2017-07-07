Accept God’s invitation for rest

“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened …”

With the 4th of July, summer has officially arrived, and the city where I live, surrounded as it is by lakes and rivers, is crowded with people who labor and are burdened. They come from miles around, drawn by the beauty of God’s creation. The grownups come to enjoy the scenery; the “… little ones …” just come to have fun. I’ve never actually counted them but there must be dozens of camps within a few miles of my home – Scout camps, church camps, family camps and sports camps — where kids can swim or fish or just lie down on the grass and watch the clouds change shape before their very eyes.

Certainly we have adult visitors as well, but generally their stay in the area is short. National studies show that workers in the United States take fewer vacation days per year than in almost any other country in the world. For most Europeans the idea of having only two weeks of vacation (and many U.S. workers don’t even take that) is ludicrous. Three, four or even six weeks of vacation is standard in many countries.

And even when we do go on vacation we don’t rest. Instead, we keep in touch via cell phone, email and other forms of technology. I remember one man, a Chicago attorney who generally worked between 60 to 80 hours a week. He went bicycling with his wife in downstate Illinois. Hoping to get her husband to relax, his wife had arranged for them to ride back roads and camp along the way. Everything was going fine until she woke up one morning to find him talking to a client on the pay phone in front of the camp store.

“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.” Today, God is inviting us to take time out from our work to rest, to see again as children see. Will we, like the “wise” and the “learned,” insist that we don’t have time? Or will we, like the “little ones,” lie down on the grass and watch a cloud turn from a turtle into a giraffe?

Van Benthem is a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a longtime pastoral minister in the diocese.