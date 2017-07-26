Annual Compass Wish List links rival states

GREEN BAY — Wisconsin and Minnesota may be rivals when it comes to sports, but they come together when there is someone in need. The response to this year’s annual Compass Lent/Easter Wish List proves it.

Love Life, an ecumenical group that provides baby supplies for low income families in Green Bay, asked for baby supplies in this year’s Wish List. They received donations from outside the diocesan area; in fact, from outside the state.

“Someone from out of the state mailed me a box full of baby things,” said Sharon Zambrowicz, co-coordinator of Love Life. Zambrowicz said a woman in Bigfork, Minn., saw the article in The Compass and “mailed a big box full of quilts and wipes, diapers, lotion, wash and onesies.”

Since 1993, The Compass has run an annual Wish List in which some of the local organizations that help the poor, elderly, sick and disadvantaged around the diocese have been able to share requests to help their ministry. Over these 24 years, 388 group requests have been placed through the Wish List. This year, 45 percent of organizations received something from the Wish List. These include:

Langlade Hospital Adult Care in Antigo, which received $600 in donations, which they said covered everything they had asked for on the wish list, including dinnerware, a wheelchair and a Bluetooth speaker.

The Day by Day Warming Shelter, located in Oshkosh, received many fruit cup donations. The shelter is open from mid-October until mid-April. McKenzie Valenta, community engagement coordinator, said “We’re getting ready to open for the season. We actually have a whole different list of needs now, more general things like laundry detergent and dish soap.” Over the past six years, the shelter has served more than 700 people.

In Appleton, the Fox Valley Warming Shelter, which serves an average of 53 adults every night, received coffee donations.

Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh received not only the garage door openers they asked for, but installation of the doors as well. The Place 2B serves more than 180 families a week. Executive director Bob Lang had asked for four electric door openers for their maintenance garage because their maintenance volunteers are older, retired people and the old doors lifted manually. Their wish came true completely.

“A company from Little Chute called and said that they would do the job for us,” said Lang. “They said they’d do two of the doors this year and two next year. And they came right down and they did two, gave us two new garage door openers.” The doors were donated and installed by EZ Glide Garage Doors and Openers, based out of Little Chute. “This company, I want to give them credit,” Lang said. “They came down and did this. They were really awesome.”

As happens each year, other organizations have not yet received the items asked for on the Lenten/Easter Wish List. Wellspring, Casa ALBA Melanie and Streetlights Outreach, all located in Green Bay, are still looking for donations. All groups said they have received donations from The Compass readers in the past and are grateful for what they have been given.

LEAVEN in Appleton, Elizabeth Ministry in Kaukauna and Casa ESTHER in Omro (new to the Wish List this year) are still hoping for their wish list request.

There is always time to donate. If interested in donating to these organizations, see the 2017 Lenten/Easter Wish List.

The Lenten/Easter Wish List for 2018 will run in early February. Ash Wednesday in 2018 falls on Feb. 14.