Welcome those who stand at the door

The city where I live is surrounded by beauty. A chain of lakes and crisscrossing rivers offer opportunities for water skiing and speedboat racing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing or just drifting downriver on an inner tube. And because there is such an abundance of things to do there has grown up an abundance of bed and breakfasts to accommodate the people who come for recreation. This week’s readings remind me of all those hosts and hostesses who provide hospitality and a welcome smile to summer visitors in our area.

Of course, we don’t only have visitors during the summer. Winter offers hunting and ice fishing, snowmobiling and cross country skiing. But most winter guests prefer to stay at a ski lodge or hunting cabin, so winter is a good time for the folks who run the B and Bs to take some time off. That’s why it was such a surprise when, last Christmas, friends of ours who own a local inn, invited some of us who live here year-round to be their guests for a holiday brunch.

“One day Elisha came to Shunem, where there was a woman of influence, who urged him to dine with her.” Because she recognized Elisha as a holy man of God, the woman urged her husband to “… arrange a little room …” for him and to “… furnish it with a bed, table, chair, and lamp …” This sounds very much like what bed and breakfast owners do every day for their guests. Do they do this only to make a living? Possibly, but there are other ways to make a living. And our friends certainly didn’t charge us for their hospitality. Why do these people “… arrange a little room …” for their guests and invite them to dine with them? Why not simply take a job in a restaurant and serve them there?

“Whoever receives you receives me …” Who is it that these people receive when they open their homes to their guests? Do they recognize the divine in their visitors? You might want to ask yourself the same question the next time someone knocks at your door.

Van Benthem is a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and a longtime pastoral minister in the diocese.