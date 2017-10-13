Fatima Day

Today is the centennial of the last appearance of Our Lady at Fatima in Portugal. It is a day for praying the rosary. Here is a link to an article by Scott Smith about the rosary to which I was asked to contribute. There’s some interesting information on this cherished prayer of the church.
Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!
