Churches sponsor free Thanksgiving meals

GREEN BAY — Thanksgiving Day is coming. Since not everyone has a place to go to celebrate the holiday, many area groups are sponsoring free Thanksgiving dinners. All are welcome. Below are listings of several dinners, all on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 — unless otherwise noted.

APPLETON: Monarch Gardens, 2311 W. Spencer St., will host dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home deliveries and transportation are available within a 15-mile radius. Call Christ the Rock Community Church, (920) 730-8383, by Nov. 23 for deliveries, transport or to volunteer, visit christtherock.org. Donations may be dropped off at the church at W6254 U.S. 10 114, Menasha. (Turkey donations are no longer accepted.)

CHILTON: The 35th Thanksgiving Day Express, sponsored by eight area fire departments, will offer noon meals to be delivered in Calumet County. To have a meal delivered, call the Dairy Queen at (920) 849-9379 or the Eagles Club at (920) 849-9223. Volunteers needed Thanksgiving Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1041 E. Chestnut St. Pie donations are also welcome, delivered to the Eagles Club, by Nov. 22.

CLINTONVILLE: The Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Loerke Council #1922, will sponsor its 40th annual ham and turkey family-style dinner at 11:30 a.m. at the Clintonville Community Center, 30 S. Main St. Freewill offerings accepted. Reservations are requested by Nov. 17: Call Dick or Jeanne Writt at (715) 823-6477. Meals can be reserved for carryout (at noon), but not for delivery. Anyone is welcome to show up to the meal with or without a reservation. People interested in donating food or money or volunteering can contact Rick Rauterkus at (715) 250-0262

CRIVITZ: Twin Bridge Rescue Squad, Inc., will host its 11th annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stephenson Town Hall, W11280 CTH X. Free delivery for anyone physically unable to come to the town hall. Reservations not necessary, but will be accepted. For a reservation, to schedule home delivery or for any questions, contact Twin Bridge Rescue Squad, Inc. at (715) 757-2682.

DENMARK: Denmark Public High School, 450 N. Wall St., will be the site of a community Thanksgiving meal, sponsored by seven area churches, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Local home delivery available. To make reservations, call (920) 863-6291 by Nov. 17.

FREEDOM/ COMBINED LOCKS: Rico’s Family Restaurant (427 W. Washington St. in Combined Locks; N3994 Columbia Ave. in Freedom), will host a free Thanksgiving dinner at both locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations needed, but volunteers are welcome. Call (920) 423-3204 or (920) 687-9170.

FREMONT: Hope United Church of Christ will host their 12th annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-outs available. The church is at 8950 Alpine Road, three miles south on County H. Volunteers welcome; call the church at (920) 446-2952.

GILLETT: (Note date.) Hillside Assembly of God, 5890 State Highway 22, will be the site of the 25th annual Community Thanksgiving Eve Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Local area deliveries available. Call the church at (920) 855-2962 for more information or to volunteer.

GREEN BAY: Christian Outreach Ecumenical Thanksgiving Ministry will host a dinner at Lambeau Field for those in need or alone on the holiday. An ecumenical prayer service will start at 11 a.m., with dinner from noon to 1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Seating is limited and reservations required. For reservations, a meal delivery, or to volunteer, call (920) 469-9498 or email [email protected]?.

GREEN BAY: First Assembly of God, 1460 Shawano Ave., will sponsor its ninth annual dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations needed by Sunday, Nov. 19. Some deliveries available, with requirements; please call the church for registration or to request delivery: (920) 497-2800. Volunteers welcome.

GREEN BAY: New Community Shelter, 301 Mather St., will host Thanksgiving turkey dinner (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and supper (5 to 6 p.m.). No need for reservations.

HORTONVILLE: SS. Peter and Paul Parish, 109 N. Olk St., will sponsor dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school gym. Reservations not required. Carry-outs available. For a meal delivery, in the Hortonville area only, call the parish by noon on Nov. 22 at (920) 779-6133.

KESHENA: St. Michael Church, N816 Hwy. 47/55, will be the site of 16th annual Knights of Columbus Kateri Tekakwitha Council dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local deliveries available. To make arrangements or donations, call the parish (on weekdays only) by Monday, Nov. 20, at (715) 799-3811.

LUXEMBURG: St. John Lutheran, 700 Heritage Road, will be the site of the ninth annual non-denominational “Friends for Thanksgiving” dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Limited delivery available. To reserve a delivery, call by Nov. 10. Contact Nancy at (920) 660-3664.

MARINETTE: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1600 University Drive (Pierce and University), will host its annual Community Meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No reservations needed. To volunteer or make donations, call the church at (715) 735-3101.

MANITOWOC: First German Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1033 S. 8th St., will have their Community Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For reservations, call the church at (920) 684-0101, by Nov 13.

MENASHA: (Note date.) Saturday, Nov. 18, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Community Meal at St. Mary Parish Hall, 528 Second St. Sponsored by St. Mary and St. John Parishes. For reservations, home deliveries, take-out or to volunteer, call St. Mary’s office, by Nov. 13, at (920) 725-7714

NEENAH: Peace Lutheran, 1228 South Park Ave., will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations not needed but appreciated for a count. Call the church at (920) 725-0510.

NEW LONDON: The 21st annual free ecumenical Thanksgiving dinner will be held at United Methodist Church, 709 W. Pine St. Six local churches, including Most Precious Blood Parish and St. Patrick Parish in Lebanon, will sponsor this 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. dinner. No reservations needed; call United Methodist at (920) 982-4703 for other information.

OSHKOSH: Father Carr’s Place 2B, 1062 N. Koeller St., will host its 43rd annual “Bread for Others” Thanksgiving Day dinner from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Mother Teresa Center. Meals delivered to shut-ins available from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteer drivers and servers needed, as well as meal preparers. Call (920) 231-2378 for reservations, deliveries (by Nov. 21) or to volunteer or donate. Send monetary donations to “Bread for Others,” Father Carr’s Place 2B, at the above address.

PESHTIGO: St. Mary Parish, 171 Wood Ave., (behind Lee’s Foods) will have an ecumenical dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill offerings accepted. Call the parish by Monday, Nov. 20, so they have a count: (715) 582-3876

SEYMOUR: Seymour Assembly of God will offer a community Thanksgiving dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations not required, but appreciated, by Monday, Nov. 20. Call the church at (920) 833-6117. Volunteers appreciated.

STURGEON BAY: United Methodist Church, 836 Michigan St., will have a meal at 4:30 p.m. Carry outs and deliveries available. Call (920) 743-3241 by Nov. 20 for reservations.

SHAWANO: First Presbyterian and Zion Lutheran Churches will host a sit-down noon meal at Zion Lutheran, 1254 S. Union St. Call Zion at (715) 526-2017 for meal reservations. For local meal deliveries call First Presbyterian at (715) 526-3329 by Monday, Nov. 20. Monetary and food donations appreciated.

WAUPACA: A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Faith Community Church, N2541 County K. Serving at noon. For reservations, transportation or meal delivery, call Bethany Home at (715) 258-5521 by noon on Nov. 20. To volunteer, call Jenny at Faith Community at (715) 581-6475. Freewill donations welcome.

WAUTOMA: St. Joseph Parish, 364 S. Cambridge St., will have its 24th annual dinner at noon to 1:30 p.m. Freewill donations accepted. For limited delivery to the homebound or for carry-outs call Helen Cox at (920) 787-5900 from Nov. 13 to 20. Call Helen to make donations of food or money. (If you are donating turkey or ham, call by Nov. 10).