‘Just for Kids’ Christmas challenge seeks entries

The Compass is seeking entries from young people for its 30th annual “Just for Kids” Christmas challenge. This year, The Compass is again partnering with World Mission Services of the Diocese of Green Bay to include “Just for Kids” art entries in the Missionary Childhood Association’s (MCA) National Christmas Card contest.

One of last year’s “Just for Kids” winners was chosen by MCA as one of 24 national winners. Teresa Fischer was an eighth grader at Holy Family School in Brillion when she submitted art showing the Magi journeying to Bethlehem.

Teresa and her family will travel to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1 for a luncheon and awards ceremony at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. All 24 winners will receive a plaque and have their art displayed at the basilica throughout the Advent/Christmas season. Their art will also be available as downloadable Christmas cards from the MCA website at missio.org/resources.

Winners from this year’s “Just for Kids” art entries will be submitted to the 2018 MCA contest. In addition to the 24 national winners, two grand prize winners will have their art reproduced as the official Christmas cards for the national director of the Pontifical Mission Society in the United States.

The Compass “Just for Kids” Christmas challenge also includes an essay contest. Three winners (each in art and essay) will be chosen in each age group/category: grades pre-K to 2; grades 3-4; grades 5-6; grades 7-8.

Winners’ art and essays will be featured in The Compass’ Christmas issue on Dec. 23, as well as on The Compass website, thecompass news.org.

Artwork: Entries may be black and white, or color, with images of Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem. Artwork must be original freehand — no copying or tracing — not larger than 8.5 by 11 inches and done on white paper (no lined paper). Acceptable media includes crayons, pastels, colored pencils, markers, tempera or watercolor paints. (No lead pencils may be used for any part of the art.)

Essay: (Not to exceed 60 words.) Entries should reflect on the following question: “In Jesus’ time, there was no GPS. What directions did Joseph use to get to Bethlehem? From where did he get those directions — or from whom?”

For group entries that are part of a classroom project, The Compass asks teachers/principals to narrow down the entries to the top 15 essays and the top five artworks from each class grouping before submitting.

Winners for both The Compass and MCA will be chosen with the assistance of a panel of diocesan staff. They will receive award certificates in January.

All entries must include the child’s name, address (this can be the school’s address for classes and will not be included in the paper), school or student’s parish and grade in school. Class submissions must also include teacher’s name and class.

Send entries to “Just for Kids,” attn. Patricia Kasten, c/o The Compass, P.O. Box 23825, Green Bay, WI, 54305-3825, or sent digitally to [email protected] and titled “Just for Kids artwork” or “Just for Kids essay.”

Entries must be received by Nov. 30 to be considered for publication in the Dec. 22 issue. Full rules for the MCA art contest can also be found at www.catholicfoundationgb.org/art.

If you would like art entries returned, please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.