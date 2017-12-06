Cathedral will host Jubilee Year liturgies in 2018

ALLOUEZ — The Diocese of Green Bay will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2018. In thanksgiving to God for this milestone anniversary, Bishop David Ricken invites Catholics from around the diocese to join him each month for a Jubilee Year liturgical celebration to be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

Every month, the Jubilee Mass (a vespers service will take place in December) will be dedicated to one area of ministry or ministers. The first Mass on Jan. 14 is the Jubilee for Youth and Youth Ministers.

“The youth are not just the future, but part of the present of the Church of Green Bay,” according to Michael Poradek, diocesan director of Divine Worship, who is coordinating the liturgies. “There is no better way to begin our 150th Jubilee Year than to highlight the energy of our youth and youth ministry programs throughout the diocese in January.”

Poradek added that the Jubilee Mass for Youth and Youth Ministers is a way to “celebrate their role and to give thanks for the ministers and leaders who are dedicated to this vital ministry.”

Each celebration will conclude with a reception in the Bishop Wycislo Center and each attendee will receive a commemorative item. Complimentary tickets are required to attend and a limited number of tickets are available. Tickets can be reserved at the diocesan website, www.gbdioc.org/jubilee2018. For more information contact the Office of Divine Worship, (920) 272-8341.

Following is the schedule of Jubilee Masses and the ministries being honored.

Jan. 14, 11 a.m. | Jubilee Mass for Youth and Youth Ministers.

Feb. 11, 11 a.m. | Jubilee Mass for Persons with Disabilities, the Sick and Caregivers.

March 27, 4 p.m. | (Chrism Mass) Jubilee for Clergy and Pastoral Leaders/Coordinators.

April 8, 11 a.m. | Jubilee Mass for Diocesan Apostolates and Retreat Movements.

May 20, noon | Pentecost Jubilee Confirmation Celebration.

June 17, 4 p.m.| Jubilee Mass for Parish Staff, Volunteers and Ministers.

July 29, 11 a.m. | Jubilee Mass for Young Adults and Young Adult Ministers.

Aug. 5, 4 p.m. | Jubilee Mass for Couples Celebrating their 50th Anniversary of Marriage and Their Families.

Sept. 16, 4 p.m. | Jubilee Mass for Catechists and RCIA Leaders.

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. | Jubilee Mass for Catholic Educators (Public, Parochial, and Homeschool).

Nov. 18, 4 p.m. | Jubilee Mass for the Homeless.

Dec. 9, 4 p.m. | (Vespers) Jubilee for Religious Women and Men.