Churches, shelters offer Christmas Day dinners

GREEN BAY — We are in the midst of Advent, and Christmas is almost here. Jesus Christ comes to give himself to us anew, and we give gifts to each other to share that self-giving love. In that same spirit, several groups are reaching out to anyone who is alone or unable, for whatever reason, to have a holiday meal. All are welcome to these free Christmas Day dinners:

APPLETON: The Community Christmas Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverview Gardens, 1101 S. Oneida St. No reservations needed. For home delivery, call (920) 687-1638 and leave a message; to volunteer, call Ed Rathsack at (920) 731-7867. Volunteers are needed to deliver and serve meals, and for meal preparation. Monetary donations may be sent N2691 State Road 47, Appleton, WI 54915, made out to “We Care Meals.”

GREEN BAY: New Community Shelter, 301 Mather St., will host Christmas lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Christmas dinner (5 to 6 p.m.), with all the fixings, on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No need for reservations.

MANITOWOC: Faith Church, 2201 S. 42nd St. will offer a free Community Christmas Dinner at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Make reservations by Dec. 20 by calling the church at (920) 684-7208.

MARION: St. John Lutheran Church, 318 E. Garfield St., will host dinner from noon to 1 p.m. Home deliveries (Marion only) and take-outs will be available. Reservations by Dec. 20 are appreciated. Call Grace Judds at (715) 754-2992. Volunteers and monetary donations are also appreciated.

NEW LONDON: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 E. Hancock St., is holding a dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Christmas day worship will be held at 2 p.m. Local home delivery is available, but please dine at the church if possible. For information or for home delivery, call (920) 982-3731.

OSHKOSH: Fr. Carr’s Place 2B, 1062 N. Koeller St., will host its 43rd annual Christmas meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Mother Teresa Center. No reservations needed. Meals delivered to shut-ins between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteer drivers and servers needed, as well as donations of hams, canned goods and presents for children/teens and guests of the homeless shelter, by Dec. 18. Call (920) 231-2378 to arrange for deliveries or to make donations.

TWO RIVERS: The Two Rivers Area Ecumenical Ministry — Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Calvary Evangelical Lutheran, Good Shepherd Lutheran and St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish — will have a dinner at Grace Congregational, 2801 Garfield St. Doors open at 11 a.m. Buffet dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Transportation (in Two Rivers area only) is available. Make reservations by Dec. 21 by calling (920) 793-4043. Leave name, phone number, the number in your party and if you need a ride or a delivery. Volunteers also needed; call Debbie Kozlowski, by Dec. 15, at (920) 794-8461. To volunteer to transport guests, call (920) 793-4043.